Jennifer Snowpez? Kids get creative with snowplow names

 7 days ago

MONTPELIER, Vt. — (AP) — Captain Snowpants; Yo Bro, No Snow; and Jennifer Snowpez are among the names that will be on some of Vermont's snowplows this winter.

Vermont school students participated in the state transportation department's Name a Plow contest to come up with names for the snowplows serving their communities. The entries ranged from “creative and clever, to cute and silly," the agency said.

Participating schools got a visit from their newly named plows this week.

One child was so upset she had missed the visit from the snowplow named Super Snow Storm that the driver and plow will visit again, said Amy Tatko, spokesperson for the Vermont Agency of Transportation.

Colorado, Michigan and Minnesota have also had contests to name snowplows.

The full list of the Vermont names — including Snowbegone Kenobe, Plowy McPlowFace, Brr-rito and Steve — can be found on the transportation department's website.

Vermont transportation officials release student-elected snowplow names

Vermont Agency of Transportation workers Joe Ruzzo, Ron Laplante and Seth Kimball, from left, post at the side of "Big Bessie," a snowplow truck, on Nov. 17, 2021, outside the Wethersfield Elementary School in Ascutney, Vermont. Vermont school students participated in the state transportation department's Name a Plow contest to come up with names for the snowplows serving their communities. The entries ranged from "creative and clever, to cute and silly," the agency said. (Principal Brian Martes/Wethersfield Elementary School photo via AP)
WCAX

Student-named snowplows visit Vermont schools

Vermont Wednesday joined a growing list of states that are now officially offering COVID booster shots to all adults over 18. How Killington will keep athletes, spectators safe from COVID at World Cup. Updated: 4 hours ago. Killington Mountain got the official go-ahead Wednesday to host the Women’s World Cup...
Colorado Daily

Meet the fleet: Boulder debuts winners of snowplow naming contest

Darth Blader, Super Scooper and Happy Tracks were among the ten winning names chosen for Boulder’s snow plow fleet by local students. Snowie, Snow Gobbler, Mighty One, Frosting, Plowzer, Plower Power and Ice Blade were the other names selected following a contest held for Boulder K-5 students, according to a release.
Is there a Santa shortage this year?

It may be more difficult to get your kids to tell Santa what they want this year. It’s not because the kids don’t want to see the man in red. Instead, some areas of the country are seeing a Santa shortage. In Cedar Rapids, Iowa, there is a shortage of...
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
outsidemagazine

What You Missed: Deb Haaland Orders Removal of Offensive Names on Federal Land

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. Welcome to What You Missed, our daily digest of breaking news and topical perspectives from across the outdoor world. You can also get this news delivered to your email inbox six days a week by signing up for the What You Missed newsletter.
denvergazette.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to award Kyle Rittenhouse highest congressional honor

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is sponsoring a bill to grant Kyle Rittenhouse the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor the legislative branch can bestow. The Georgia Republican introduced the bill Tuesday following Rittenhouse's acquittal of all charges in the killing of two men during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. The bill's summary says the legislation will "award a Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle H. Rittenhouse, who protected the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot on August 25, 2020."
Upworthy

When 59 children died on Christmas Eve 1913, the world cried with the town of Calumet, Michigan.

In July 1913, over 7,000 miners struck the C&H Copper Mining Company in Calumet, Michigan. It was largely the usual issues of people who worked for a big company during a time when capitalists ran roughshod over their workers — a time when monopolies were a way of life. Strikers' demands included pay raises, an end to child labor, and safer conditions including an end to one-man drill operations, as well as support beams in the mines (which mine owners didn't want because support beams were costly but miners killed in cave-ins “do not cost us anything.")
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Kids get brave to get vaccine

SARANAC LAKE — Aurelia McCasland, 6, and Serenity Topping, 10, were excited to get their COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday, even if they were a bit nervous about the needle. Adirondack Health, the Saranac Lake Central School District and Hudson Headwaters Health Network collaborated for a pediatric vaccine clinic held at the hospital in Saranac Lake on Saturday, now that children 5 years and older can get the vaccine.
