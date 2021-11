(BlackPressUSA)—For 194 years the Black Press of America has consistently “pleaded our own cause” for freedom, justice, equality and empowerment. Today we continue to plead that all elected officials at the federal, state, and local levels do all that is politically possible to act and to ensure progress that significantly improves the quality of life for our families, communities and businesses.

