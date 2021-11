Any action to stem the rising tide of inflation could be good for lenders in the near term. Janney Montgomery Scott analysts studied the last six periods of notable inflation — spikes in 1974, 1980-81, 1984 and 1990-91, as well as smaller increases in 2001 and 2008 — and found correlating increases in loan growth. Anytime inflation surges, policymakers at the Federal Reserve begin discussing higher interest rates to slow spending and curtail price increases.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO