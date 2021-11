It's easy to return random values in Microsoft Excel, but returning random letters might leave you scratching your head. Fortunately, you only need two functions. Excel provides three functions for generating random values: RAND(), RANDARRAY(), and RANDBETWEEN(), but there's no comparable function for generating random letters. The truth is, most of won't need to generate random numbers, but if you do, you want to do so quickly, right? Fortunately, by combining a couple of functions, you can generate random letters. In this article, I'll review those two functions and then show you how to combine them to get quick results.

