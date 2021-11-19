ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Kehinde Wiley Curates a Group Exhibition Celebrating Contemporary African Portraiture

hypebeast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow viewing at Jeffrey Deitch Gallery in LA. In addition to showcasing his Obama Portraits at LACMA, Kehinde Wiley has curated a new group show titled, “Self-Addressed,” at Jeffrey Deitch Gallery in Los Angeles. In conjunction with Black Rock Senegal and GOAT, the exhibition brings together a group of...

hypebeast.com

Daily Gazette

On Exhibit: Hyde brings together contemporary abstract works

GLENS FALLS — “Summer Bomb Pop: Collections in Dialogue,” an exhibit on view at The Hyde Collection, is a lesson in collaboration. Up through Jan. 2, it highlights abstract contemporary art from the Tang Teaching Museum’s collection and the Hyde’s Feibes & Schmitt collection, including works by Sarah Braman, Jeffrey Gibson, Ellsworth Kelly, Bridget Riley and Andy Warhol.
GLENS FALLS, NY
ARTnews

Julie Mehretu, Kehinde Wiley to Create New Designs for American Express Platinum Cards

During a conversation between artists Julie Mehretu and Kehinde Wiley hosted by the Studio Museum in Harlem on Wednesday night, American Express announced that it had tapped the two artists to create designs for its U.S. Platinum Card. The designs by Mehretu and Wiley will be unveiled next month during Art Basel Miami Beach and will be available to American Express Platinum Card holders beginning in January. The company also said that it would give $1 million to the Studio Museum to help the institution continue supporting artists of African descent throughout their careers. That gift is part of a larger...
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

Artist Kehinde Wiley: ‘The new work is about what it feels like to be young, Black and alive in the 21st century’

Kehinde Wiley has a love-hate relationship with western art history. “There’s something glorious about the portraits that you see of aristocrats and royal families. Something beautiful in those expansive imperialist landscapes.” But there’s a dead end. Such paintings, from the baroque, rococo, renaissance and Dutch golden age eras, are ultimately displays of European power, wealth, and beauty. “What I wanted to do was to take the good parts, the parts that I love, and fertilise them with things that I know to be beautiful – people who happen to look like me.”
VISUAL ART
yourvalley.net

Luke Murphy debuts solo exhibition at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art is presenting “Pixel-by-Pixel: Interventions by Luke Murphy,” which is the first solo museum exhibition for the New York City-based artist, on view through April 10, 2022. “Pixel-by-Pixel” includes LED sculptures said to “undermine and liberate technology from its commercial form and function,” according to a...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
MetroTimes

Detroit Institute of Arts to host traveling exhibition spotlighting emerging contemporary Black photographers

When U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles graced the cover of Vogue in August 2020, people were very vocal about disliking it. Not because of Biles, but because the four-time gold medalist was photographed by Annie Leibovitz, a white photographer. Critics slammed the lighting as being unflattering against Biles's skin tone, which appeared dull and muted, with one Reddit user describing the photo spread as looking like Biles had been "embalmed."
DETROIT, MI
artsatl.org

Review: “Each/Other” at Carlos Museum celebrates contemporary Indigenous art

Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger are recognized nationally as community-oriented, social activist artists. But even before this recognition, they were overturning the stereotypes into which Native artists are often forced. At the Michael C. Carlos Museum through December 12, Each/Other comprises work by these two distinguished Indigenous artists. Their...
VISUAL ART
creativeboom.com

Rested: Soothing group exhibition explores the art history of inactivity

Open now and running until 8 January 2022, Rested features art that depicts people in a state of ease, rest or inactivity. With a diverse range of mediums on display, including painting, photography, collage and sculpture, the exhibition is a refreshing look at an activity that we all indulge in daily. It's also a thoughtful acknowledgement of resting forms that have populated art history such as repose, contrapposto and the odalisque.
VISUAL ART
milwaukeeindependent.com

On Contested Terrain: New exhibition in Milwaukee to highlight celebrated photographer An-My Lê

A new exhibition at the Milwaukee Art Museum will present the first comprehensive survey of the work of celebrated photographer An-My Lê. Opening December 3 in the Museum’s Baker/Rowland Galleries, “An-My Lê: On Contested Terrain” will be on view through March 27, 2022. It will provide unprecedented insight into Lê’s career and her subtle, evocative images, which draw on landscape traditions to explore the complexity of war and conflict.
MILWAUKEE, WI
laguestlist.com

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg Presented by Gucci

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) hosted its 10th annual Art+Film Gala on November 6, 2021, honoring artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley and filmmaker Steven Spielberg. Co-chaired by LACMA trustee Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio, the event was attended by more than 650 prominent guests from the art, film, fashion, and entertainment industries, among others. This year’s event raised $5 million to support LACMA’s film initiatives, as well as future exhibitions, acquisitions, and programming. Returning once again as presenting sponsor of the Art+Film Gala, Gucci expanded its longstanding and generous partnership with the museum by supporting LACMA’s presentation of The Obama Portraits Tour and the companion exhibition Black American Portraits. Audi provided additional support for the gala for the third year.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
emerson.edu

Emerson Contemporary Eyes Identity in Student-Curated Show

Emerson Contemporary’s current exhibition explores issues of identity through the work of 10 emerging artists, curated by 14 Emerson students in Leonie Bradbury’s Curating Contemporary Art course. I: An Intimate Reflection, on view at the Media Art Gallery through Sunday, December 12, presents a space to consider subjective differences in...
BOSTON, MA
finlandia.edu

Sneak Peek: Upcoming 31st Contemporary Finnish American Artist Series Exhibition

31st Annual Contemporary Finnish American Artist Series Exhibition. Natalie Salminen INTERSTICE: a small, intervening space. Finnish American artist Natalie Salminen Rude will present an exhibit titled Interstice: [noun] a small, intervening space, for the 31st Annual Contemporary Finnish American Artist Series. Contemplative, multidisciplinary and inquisitive, Salminen Rude aims to identify and unmask the dehumanizing forces found within technology and systemization. What is to be done if we are too deeply steeped in a system that we depend on? What happens when we never stop long enough to think thoroughly through the possible ramifications of progress as a core value, as our new sacred? For Salminen Rude, an antidote lies in the re-humanizing of all things. A simple first step for her is more non-digital communication, through movement, word and image, in physical spaces. By use of antidotal and symbolic imagery, layered ideation, encaustic, oil, light and darks, and haiku (as “poetic assists” for conversation), Salminen Rude brings together an interstice for contemplation and conversation. Her desire is for viewers to pay attention to and participate in their own inquiries and solutions. Through attention, dialogue and the art of breaking down the breakdowns, the re-humanizing of our world is still possible.
HANCOCK, MI
Spectator

The Pablo Center holds artist reception for First Nations Contemporary Art exhibit

From Oct. 29 to Dec. 12, The Pablo Center at the Confluence is hosting the First Nations Contemporary Art exhibit in the Brady & Jeanne Foust Gallery on the first floor. The exhibit features the work of artist Christopher Sweet, a Wisconsin native and member of the Ho-Chunk Nation. On Nov. 19, the Pablo Center held an artist’s reception where the public could peruse the exhibit and chat with Sweet.
VISUAL ART
The Tribune

Loveland Museum’s Jacob Lawrence exhibit showcases artist’s view of the struggle toward unity and equality for African-Americans

Jacob Lawrence, 1917-2000, is an American artists known for his colorful and emotional artwork depicting various struggles of African-Americans, including civil rights confrontations and the fight for unity and equality. The Loveland Museum, 503 N. Lincoln Ave., is featuring an exhibit showcasing numbered and signed prints from three series created...
LOVELAND, CO
Yes Weekly

SECCA welcomes guest-curated ‘Black@Intersection’ exhibition

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) will present Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art, an exhibition with guest curator Duane Cyrus, coming to SECCA this month. A Bessie Award-nominated performer and a professor at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Cyrus was selected as guest curator for the exhibition from more than 30 applicants. The exhibition will open Friday in SECCA’s Main Gallery, with a special opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation.
GREENSBORO, NC
Brainerd Dispatch

Mall of America exhibit celebrates stories of failure

“I think failure is infinitely more fascinating and interesting than success,” said Dr. Samuel West, a clinical psychologist who studies failure in organizations and created the Museum of Failure. “Failure is painful. And we learned that early on as children, that it's something to avoid,” West said. “The problem is...
MUSEUMS
towntopics.com

Plainsboro Artists Group Exhibits in Library Gallery

“NEW BEGINNINGS: A RE-EMERGENCE”: Art from 13 members of the Plainsboro Artists’ Group is on view at the Plainsboro Public Library Gallery through November 27. The exhibit includes drawing, painting, mixed media, assemblage, and sculpture. An exhibition by members of the Plainsboro Artists’ Group is now on view in the...
PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
Charleston City Paper

L.A. curators requesting loan of Calhoun statue for exhibit

Charleston’s Commission on History will consider a request Wednesday from a Los Angeles-based art curator to send the statue of John C. Calhoun that formerly stood in Marion Square to the West Coast for a 2022 exhibition at L.A.’s Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA). In a June 3 letter, co-curator...
CHARLESTON, SC
yourvalley.net

Glass focus of exhibition at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum

Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum’s Spring 2022 season features several exhibitions related to glass in conjunction with the United Nation’s declaration of 2022 as the International Year of Glass. The exhibitions are supported in part by Arizona Glass Alliance and Art Alliance for Contemporary Glass. The Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is...
MESA, AZ

