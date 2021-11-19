Law’s Jonathan Adler explains Supreme Court’s ‘shadow docket’ cases

Cleveland.com (subscription required): Cassandra Burke Robertson, the John Deaver Drinko-BakerHostetler Professor of Law and director of the Center for Professional Ethics, said state law allows for parties, if they think a judge handling their case is biased, to file a written request to the Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court to replace that judge at the municipal, county, state appellate or state court of claims level—but the process does not apply to Supreme Court justices. Instead, under the Supreme Court’s internal rules, “it is essentially up to the judge to determine whether disqualification is required,” she said.
Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! 🚨The White House this morning authorized a release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid high gas prices. More on that below. But first:. The Supreme Court will hear challenges to the EPA's climate authority. Here's what to know. In our crowded news...
The Supreme Court of the United States on Wednesday agreed to decide whether Republican state legislators in North Carolina can step in to defend a voter identification law that is already being defended in court by the state’s Democratic attorney general. In the case stylized as Berger v. NC Conference...
The Supreme Court could rule on Texas’ ban on abortion after roughly six weeks as soon as Monday. The justices are planning to issue at least one opinion Monday, according to its website Friday. However, there’s no guarantee the court will resolve the two cases over Texas’ law Monday. That law has a unique enforcement design that has so far evaded judicial review.
Currents Magazine: Andrew Zashin, adjunct professor of law, discussed developing a contract for a prenuptial agreement. The unique nature of each person’s life and assets requires individual attention.
Featuring Yvette McGee Brown, Former Justice of the Supreme Court of Ohio and Partner, Jones Day; Herbert R. Brown, Former Justice of the Supreme Court of Ohio; Mary DeGenaro, Former Justice of the Supreme Court of Ohio, and host Patrick F. Fischer, Justice of the Supreme Court of Ohio. The...
(Reuters) - Kansas' attorney general on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a lower court's decision finding parts of the state's "ag-gag" law – among the first laws in the nation aimed at undercover animal rights activists – violate the U.S. Constitution's 1st Amendment. In the state's high...
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has denied Steven Avery’s latest appeals. Avery is serving a life term for the 2005 murder of Teresa Hallbach. In July, the state Court of Appeals denied a series of motions made to Sheboygan County Judge Angela Sutkiewicz, the circuit court judge now handling the case. Avery’s attorneys were seeking evidentiary hearings or a new trial, based on nearly a dozen claims, but all were denied.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected Steven Avery’s petition to have his case reviewed on Wednesday, offering little explanation. “It is ordered that the petition for review is denied,” the high court’s sparse statement said, “without costs.” The petition, which asks the state Supreme Court to review issues raised in a series of rejected appeals, was filed on Aug. 25 by Avery’s attorney, Kathleen Zellner. Avery is seeking an evidentiary hearing and new trial, based on what Zellner said were three issues: ineffective assistance of counsel; prosecutors’ withholding of evidence; and destruction of bone fragments. An appeals court previously denied Avery an evidentiary hearing in July. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 for the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach two years earlier. Avery won the right to appeal his case in February 2019, after the 2015 Netflix series Making a Murderer cast doubt on the legal process used to convict him. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 while incarcerated in June last year.
Tiny bubbles. I’m watching tiny bubbles dancing in my glass of Cola as I solemnly reflect on our nation’s energy future. Carbon dioxide plays a complex role in our lives. It’s a food additive in my beverage, a non-toxic waste product exhaled by humans and animals, a plant fertilizer that greens the countryside, and, of course, a greenhouse gas that seems to have driven the world mad.
- - - Veteran legal journalist and professor Linda Greenhouse's chronicle of the 2020-2021 Supreme Court term opens cinematically, with what crime writers might call "a grisly tableau." Against a dark October sky, a Klieg-lit Donald Trump stands on the frigid White House balcony. Newly sworn-in Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett ascends the stairs to join the president in the light, the first justice in 151 years to take the bench without a single vote from the minority party. "The chosen one," Greenhouse names her.
When the Supreme Court declared an individual right to gun ownership more than a decade ago, the court’s conservative majority relied on founding-era legal history to invalidate a D.C. law banning firearm possession in the home. An even more conservative court is poised to scrutinize on Wednesday the follow-up question...
I was a troubled teen. I remember the day I was called to my high school’s administrative office to receive a call. He gave me advice I have never forgotten. He told me that he had been notified that the police were going to arrest me and that I needed to tell the truth even if it was going to get me in trouble.
...
The holiday season has just begun, and I already know what I want for Christmas: full and fair voting rights for all Americans. Note that I didn’t say please. This is a demand, not a request. I’m talking to you, Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). I’m...
WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday called on nations meeting at the World Trade Organization next week to agree to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines in the wake of the discovery of a new coronavirus variant in South Africa. “The news about this...
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted last week on charges that he murdered two white men and wounded another at the Kenosha, Wisconsin protests last summer. Since his acquittal, Rittenhouse has already visited former President Donald Trump, who gave him a glowing review, Fox News and several other right-wing outlets and figureheads.
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. President Joe Biden made no secret of his dislike for Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act when he was campaigning for the White House. The policy, passed in 1996, shields internet platforms from liability...
President Biden said the guilty verdicts in the Ahmaud Arbery case “reflect our justice system doing its job,” striking a far different tone than the somber message he issued after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse days earlier. “Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community,...
A Yellowstone County District judge has rebuffed Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the Montana Democratic Party challenging the Legislature’s changes to voting laws this session. Attorneys for Jacobsen argued that the Democrats’ suit should be dismissed for a multitude of reasons, including the newly passed laws didn’t disenfranchise […]
The post Judge rejects Secretary of State’s voting laws arguments, allows Dems’ case to proceed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Comments / 0