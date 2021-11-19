ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Law’s Jonathan Adler explains Supreme Court’s ‘shadow docket’ cases

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoilitiFact: Jonathan Adler, the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law, said the number...

Law’s Cassandra Burke Robertson explains Ohio state law giving Supreme Court justices the freedom to recuse themselves from a case

Cleveland.com (subscription required): Cassandra Burke Robertson, the John Deaver Drinko-BakerHostetler Professor of Law and director of the Center for Professional Ethics, said state law allows for parties, if they think a judge handling their case is biased, to file a written request to the Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court to replace that judge at the municipal, county, state appellate or state court of claims level—but the process does not apply to Supreme Court justices. Instead, under the Supreme Court’s internal rules, “it is essentially up to the judge to determine whether disqualification is required,” she said.
Law & Crime

Supreme Court Will Consider Whether GOP Can Intervene to Defend Racially ‘Discriminatory’ Voter ID Law That N.C.’s Democratic Attorney General Is ‘Actively Defending’

The Supreme Court of the United States on Wednesday agreed to decide whether Republican state legislators in North Carolina can step in to defend a voter identification law that is already being defended in court by the state’s Democratic attorney general. In the case stylized as Berger v. NC Conference...
Supreme Court Rules On Texas Abortion Law Monday?

The Supreme Court could rule on Texas’ ban on abortion after roughly six weeks as soon as Monday. The justices are planning to issue at least one opinion Monday, according to its website Friday. However, there’s no guarantee the court will resolve the two cases over Texas’ law Monday. That law has a unique enforcement design that has so far evaded judicial review.
Jonathan Adler
Kansas asks U.S. Supreme Court to hear case over state's 'ag-gag' law

(Reuters) - Kansas' attorney general on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a lower court's decision finding parts of the state's "ag-gag" law – among the first laws in the nation aimed at undercover animal rights activists – violate the U.S. Constitution's 1st Amendment. In the state's high...
Wisconsin Supreme Court Denies Stephen Avery’s Latest Appeal

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has denied Steven Avery’s latest appeals. Avery is serving a life term for the 2005 murder of Teresa Hallbach. In July, the state Court of Appeals denied a series of motions made to Sheboygan County Judge Angela Sutkiewicz, the circuit court judge now handling the case. Avery’s attorneys were seeking evidentiary hearings or a new trial, based on nearly a dozen claims, but all were denied.
Steven Avery’s Request to Review Case Denied by State Supreme Court

The Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected Steven Avery’s petition to have his case reviewed on Wednesday, offering little explanation. “It is ordered that the petition for review is denied,” the high court’s sparse statement said, “without costs.” The petition, which asks the state Supreme Court to review issues raised in a series of rejected appeals, was filed on Aug. 25 by Avery’s attorney, Kathleen Zellner. Avery is seeking an evidentiary hearing and new trial, based on what Zellner said were three issues: ineffective assistance of counsel; prosecutors’ withholding of evidence; and destruction of bone fragments. An appeals court previously denied Avery an evidentiary hearing in July. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 for the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach two years earlier. Avery won the right to appeal his case in February 2019, after the 2015 Netflix series Making a Murderer cast doubt on the legal process used to convict him. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 while incarcerated in June last year.
Opinion: The US Supreme Court may be poised to upset EPA’s applecart

Tiny bubbles. I’m watching tiny bubbles dancing in my glass of Cola as I solemnly reflect on our nation’s energy future. Carbon dioxide plays a complex role in our lives. It’s a food additive in my beverage, a non-toxic waste product exhaled by humans and animals, a plant fertilizer that greens the countryside, and, of course, a greenhouse gas that seems to have driven the world mad.
Book World: What Barrett's rise meant for the Supreme Court

- - - Veteran legal journalist and professor Linda Greenhouse's chronicle of the 2020-2021 Supreme Court term opens cinematically, with what crime writers might call "a grisly tableau." Against a dark October sky, a Klieg-lit Donald Trump stands on the frigid White House balcony. Newly sworn-in Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett ascends the stairs to join the president in the light, the first justice in 151 years to take the bench without a single vote from the minority party. "The chosen one," Greenhouse names her.
My Take: Uninformed juries produce incorrect outcomes

I was a troubled teen. I remember the day I was called to my high school’s administrative office to receive a call. He gave me advice I have never forgotten. He told me that he had been notified that the police were going to arrest me and that I needed to tell the truth even if it was going to get me in trouble. ...
On voting rights, Democratic senators need to face reality

The holiday season has just begun, and I already know what I want for Christmas: full and fair voting rights for all Americans. Note that I didn’t say please. This is a demand, not a request. I’m talking to you, Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). I’m...
BLM Co-Founder on Kyle Rittenhouse’s Claims He Supports the Movement: ‘We See Him on Social Media Throwing Up White Supremacist Signs’

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted last week on charges that he murdered two white men and wounded another at the Kenosha, Wisconsin protests last summer. Since his acquittal, Rittenhouse has already visited former President Donald Trump, who gave him a glowing review, Fox News and several other right-wing outlets and figureheads.
Biden strikes far different tone after Arbery verdict than Rittenhouse

President Biden said the guilty verdicts in the Ahmaud Arbery case “reflect our justice system doing its job,” striking a far different tone than the somber message he issued after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse days earlier. “Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community,...
Judge rejects Secretary of State’s voting laws arguments, allows Dems’ case to proceed

A Yellowstone County District judge has rebuffed Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the Montana Democratic Party challenging the Legislature’s changes to voting laws this session. Attorneys for Jacobsen argued that the Democrats’ suit should be dismissed for a multitude of reasons, including the newly passed laws didn’t disenfranchise […] The post Judge rejects Secretary of State’s voting laws arguments, allows Dems’ case to proceed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
