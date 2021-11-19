ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buy Pottery From Local Artists At This Annual Holiday Sale On Saturday

By Jo Anne Triplett
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems COVID can’t keep good things down. The longtime (over 40 years!), LOCALS Annual Holiday Pottery Sale is back, just in time for your Christmas shopping. The LOCALS professional ceramicists group will have...

Norristown Times Herald

Bridgeport to keep it local with annual Holiday Shopping Village

BRIDGEPORT >> Black Friday will soon be upon us — complete with the hustle and bustle; the crowds; and the door-busting deals with their correlated stampedes. But if you prefer supporting small local businesses, community building, and casual family fun over hand-to-hand retail combat, Bridgeport has just the venue to kick off the season.
BRIDGEPORT, PA
Anniston Star

Saturday opens renewed push to buy Christmas gifts locally

The Saturday after Thanksgiving has become traditionally known as “Shop Local Day” when consumers are encouraged to spend holiday buying bucks in the stores downtown instead of out of town or online. While the focus remains, the day and the idea has expanded. Saturday begins the “Shop Small Season,” a...
OXFORD, AL
illinoisstate.edu

Wonsook Kim School of Art annual holiday art sales

Stop by the Wonsook Kim School of Art annual holiday art sales to find a special gift or to select a favorite piece for yourself. The 37th annual Printmakers Exhibition and Sale will be a virtual online event held November 17, 2021, through January 21, 2022. Sales will be online only, and the artwork can be received through pickup, local delivery, or UPS shipping. All items are original artworks by Illinois State University students, faculty, staff, alumni, and visiting artists and range in price from $5 to $100, payable by cash, check, or credit card. Proceeds from the sale support the artists in the printmaking program.
NORMAL, IL
kttn.com

Winners announced from the “Annual Holiday Parade” in Chillicothe

With just over 50 entries, the 75th Annual Holiday Parade with a theme of a “Recipe for a Merry Christmas” and sponsored by HyVee & Sonoco rolled through downtown Chillicothe Saturday morning. The Grand Marshal this year was Francine Davenport of Francine’s Pastry Parlor. The parade was announced live from...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

LOCAL ARTISTS CELEBRATE HOLIDAYS AT NEW CROSSROADS ARTS CENTER IN WENTZVILLE

In celebration of the first holiday season for the new Crossroads Arts Center in Wentzville, the arts council is preparing a special “Artistic Holiday Gifts” exhibit starting on December 2 through December 30, 2021. The exhibit will take place in the arts center gallery located at 310 West Pearce Boulevard (lower level) and will feature a variety of works made by local artists. Items on display will include quilts, tapestries, paintings, greeting cards, woodwork, jewelry, and much more. All items are priced under $100 too, which is perfect for the gift-giving season. The center is open to the public Thursday through Sunday, from 11 AM to 3PM. Various art classes and special events will be offered at different times throughout the month as well.
WENTZVILLE, MO
themolokaidispatch.com

Bennett Pottery Annual Show and Sale

Bennett Pottery is hosting an open studio sale at its Kala’e location from Nov. 15 to Dec. 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily. Call (808) 567 6585 early for a viewing appointment to have the best selection. Please wear a mask. Dan Bennett, Molokai potter, has created a number...
RETAIL
hamlethub.com

WCSU student artists present holiday ceramics sale Dec. 1 & 2

Hand-crafted ceramic works created by student artists at Western Connecticut State University will be available for purchase during a sale and open house at the WCSU Department of Art’s Ceramics Studio from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and Thursday, Dec. 2. The department’s annual holiday ceramics...
CONNECTICUT STATE
monrovianow.com

Ceramic Sale By Local Artists - Dec. 3 and 4

Thousands of ceramic pieces by local artists. This is a fundraiser for The Wheelhouse community studio through Monrovia Adult Ed. It's located behind AAMCO and Troy's Donuts and Burgers, just southwest of the corner of Myrtle and Duarte Road.
VISUAL ART
theperrynews.com

Ben’s Five and Dime hosts annual holiday open house Saturday

Bargain hunters got a jump on their seasonal shopping Saturday at the Ben’s Five and Dime Annual Holiday Open House, which lasts until 5 p.m. The doors opened at 9 a.m., and the aisles quickly filled with shoppers eager for the 20% discount on all items, with many entering to win a Christmas gnome in the Dec. 1 drawing.
SHOPPING
NewsChannel 36

Local glass artist Cat Burns Prepares for Netflix holiday special debut

CORNING, NY (WENY) -- Netflix-famous professional glass artist Cat Burns cheerfully works on her craft inside the Corning Museum of Glass in New York. Burns is back after recently filming for ‘Blown Away’: Christmas, where she is making her second appearance with the show. Burns, a viral TikToker and Netflix...
CORNING, NY
ny.gov

2021 Annual Studio Artist Show and Sale

The Annual Studio Artist Show and Sale showcases the work of Buffalo Arts Studio’s 30 Studio Artists who actively maintain working studios on site, many of which are open to the public during regular gallery hours. Each studio is unique and offers visitors a glimpse into the creative process central to making engaging artwork. The Annual Studio Artist Show and Sale features over 100 pieces of original artwork exhibited in the galleries and includes paintings, drawings, prints, sculptures, ceramics, jewelry, and more. Many of the studios will also have work on display and nearly all of it can all be purchased right off the wall and taken home with our guests. Original artwork makes the perfect gift! Gift certificates for classes and artwork are also available in the gift shop. For more information, please visit our website at www.buffaloartsstudio.org.
BUFFALO, NY

