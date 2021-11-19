ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ review: Andrew Garfield shines in a marvellous musical

By Hannah Mylrea
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLin-Manuel Miranda’s feature-length directorial debut Tick, Tick… Boom! is a musical about a man writing a musical, based on the musical of the same name. It’s got songs, OK? Set in 1990s New York, it tells the semi-autobiographical story of Jonathan Larson, the real-life composer of Broadway smash Rent, as he...

www.nme.com

Variety

‘Trouble in Mind’ Director Charles Randolph-Wright Says Play About Race in the Theater World Is a ‘Love Letter and a Poison Pill’

August Wilson is well remembered for remarking that Black theater is alive, vibrant, vital and unfunded — that commerce and a common racism had long held American theater hostage to a mediocrity of tastes. On Broadway last Thursday, where Alice Childress’ 1955 play “Trouble in Mind” opened 66 years late, American theater took an overdue, yet well-timed step toward revising what plays ought to be considered classics. “Trouble in Mind,” starring LaChanze and directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, tells of Wiletta Mayer, a Black actress rehearsing a new anti-lynching play with an interracial company, written by a white author and led by...
THEATER & DANCE
movietickets.com

Tick, Tick... Boom!

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick...BOOM!, an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film follows Jon (Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have? tick, tick...BOOM!
MOVIES
New York Post

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ review: A powerful Broadway tearjerker

There’s a lot of tragedy baked into “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” the soul-stirring new movie musical on Netflix. Its main character is Jonathan Larson, the brilliant young “Rent” composer who died of an aortic aneurysm in the early morning on the day his iconic musical premiered at the East Village’s New York Theatre Workshop in 1996. He was just 35, and never lived to see “Rent” move to Broadway and become a worldwide phenomenon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Collider

Andrew Garfield on ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’ and Which Scene He’d Love to Show Jonathan Larson

If you want to see a phenomenal performance, look no further than Andrew Garfield in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, tick, tick…Boom!. While Garfield has already proven himself to be a gifted performer with his previous roles on the stage in Angels in America and in films like Never Let Me Go and Hacksaw Ridge, he’s taken himself to another level in the way he brought Jonathan Larson back to life in tick, tick…Boom!. Not only did he capture Larson’s energy and zeal for life, but he also made it look effortless, including when he had to sing full force while delivering an emotional performance. Again, if you want to see a true "tour-de-force" performance that will assuredly be nominated for an Academy Award, you want to check out tick, tick…Boom!.
MOVIES
Deadline

Andrew Garfield Says ‘Tick, Tick…BOOM!’ Introduced Him To “Long Lost Brother” Jonathan Larson – Contenders L.A.

Andrew Garfield had a year to learn how to sing before starring in Lin Manuel-Miranda’s Tick, Tick…BOOM to take on the role of Jonathan Larson. Now with the film just days away from debuting on Netflix, the Oscar nominee says he’s walking away with a much deeper relationship with the Rent creator. “When I started to understand who Jonathan Larson was, it was as if Lin was re-introducing me to a long-lost brother I didn’t know I had, like  an older brother I felt a kinship with,” Garfield said Sunday during Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles at the DGA Theater. “Someone...
MOVIES
Miami Herald

Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda on honoring one of Broadway’s most influential artists with ‘Tick, Tick ... Boom!’ film

Lin-Manuel Miranda was a 21-year-old aspiring artist when the “Tick, Tick... Boom!” stage musical blew his mind. It was in October 2001 that Miranda — now known for creating Broadway blockbusters “In the Heights” and “Hamilton” — first witnessed Jonathan Larson’s semiautobiographical take on being a struggling songwriter in New York.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’ Review: Andrew Garfield Is Extraordinary in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tribute to Jonathan Larson

Jonathan Larson will forever be a young genius. He changed musical theater in his 30s with Rent, but tragically died before the show opened due to an aortic dissection. Instead of a long career filled with stunning work, we can only glimpse at Larson’s origin, which he crafted himself with the autobiographical musical Tick, Tick…Boom! Now that work has made the jump from stage to film with another musical prodigy, Lin-Manuel Miranda (who won his first Tonys for In the Heights when he was only 28), making his feature directing debut. While it takes some time for the themes of the movie to really cohere, you can’t deny the film’s big, beating heart of young ambition, fear, and unabashed love for the world of musical theater. With Andrew Garfield giving a stunning performance at the film’s center, Tick, Tick…Boom! is a captivating tribute to an artist working to discover his voice.
MOVIES
Collider

‘tick, tick…Boom!’ Stars Vanessa Hudgens and Joshua Henry on Watching Andrew Garfield’s Fantastic Performance Up Close

MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Is Andrew Garfield Really Singing In Netflix’s Tick, Tick… Boom? Lin-Manuel Miranda Had To Do Some Wild Sleuthing Before He Was Cast

Andrew Garfield is no stranger to the stage. The British actor has starred in productions of famous theatrical works like The Laramie Project, Death of a Salesman, and Romeo and Juliet. But when Lin-Manuel Miranda wanted to cast him in the film adaptation of the musical tick, tick… BOOM!, he had to find out if Andrew Garfield could carry a tune as well as deliver a monologue.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Late Show’: ‘Tick, Tick… BOOM!’s Andrew Garfield Sings & Shares Sweet Memories Of His Mother

Andrew Garfield stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his Netflix film tick, tick…BOOM! the Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical pre-Rent musical. Garfield, who plays Jon, a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical, has appeared on the CBS late-night show numerous times, as recently as June. But this time he burst into song. “Lin’s amazing because he’s the kind of person who can see you better than you can see yourself. He had seen me in Angels in...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Tick, Tick...Boom!': Did Andrew Garfield Really Sing Those Show-Stopping Numbers?

Movie musicals have taken over this past year, with impressive titles including In the Heights, Annette, Cinderella, Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, and the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. The latest addition to this lineup is Tick, Tick..Boom!, a film adaptation of the semi-autobiographical musical written by New York playwright and composer, Jonathan Larson. Written for the screen by Steven Levenson and directed by first-time feature director, Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), the film follows Jonathan Larson (Andrew Garfield) at the beginning of his career, when he was a waiter and struggling playwright and composer trying to get his passion project Superbia, a rock musical he had been working on for eight years, produced. Adding to the pressure Larson felt was the fact that he was about to turn thirty, and had yet to experience the level of success he craved.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

What Vanessa Hudgens Is Most Proud About Adapting Tick, Tick Boom With Lin-Manuel Miranda And Andrew Garfield

If you’ve been seeing threefold Vanessa Hudgens over on Netflix, you may want to look again, because aside from the actress returning to her holiday franchise Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star, her role in the critically-acclaimed musical, Tick, Tick… Boom! recently debuted on the streaming service as well. The triple-threat had a chance to return to her theatre roots for the Lin-Manuel Miranda film, and help tell a story near and dear to her heart.
MOVIES
