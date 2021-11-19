ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Bristol gig goer Big Jeff launches full art collection

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man famed for his love of live music has released his full art collection in an exhibition that aims to encourage conversation around mental health. A familiar face at Bristol gigs, Jeff Johns, known as 'Big Jeff', started sketching musicians during their concerts as a form of therapy....

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Saatchi Art Launches New NFT Project with ‘The Other Avatars’ Collection

The Leading Online Art Gallery for Emerging Artists Enters the NFT Space with Van Gogh–Inspired Avatars. Saatchi Art, announced a new NFT (Non-Fungible Token) project. The first drop will feature a collection of art avatars uniquely designed by hundreds of emerging artists across the globe, selected by Saatchi Art’s expert curation team. With its long history of democratizing the art world, Saatchi Art is uniquely positioned to introduce both artists and collectors into the world of NFTs in an environment that is curated, transparent, and welcoming.
DESIGN
WestfairOnline

ART COLLECTION UNVEILED

Sterling Park Resident Abigail Gerdts, an art historian by profession, remains active and engaged in her community by exploring a treasure trove of artworks at The Osborn in Rye where she is recording the senior living community’s collection. Opened in 1908 to residents, The Osborn, a private, nonprofit continuum of care community is exceptional in its art and architectural legacy as well as its 56-acre…
RYE, NY
papermag.com

Lisa Launches a Makeup Collection With MAC

Since her solo debut, BLACKPINK's Lisa hasn't slown down. She became a global brand ambassador for brands MAC Cosmetics and Celine, and she recently collaborated with DJ Snake, Ozuna and Megan Thee Stallion for "SG." Now, the singer's launching her first-ever makeup collection with MAC. With MAC x L, the...
MAKEUP
aithority.com

Particle Launches A New Way To Own, Collect And Experience Fine Art Through NFTs

Leveraging Blockchain and NFT Technology, Particle is Making Fine Art Ownership Accessible and Inclusive, Removing the Barriers to Entry for Collectors; The Company Has Raised $15 Million in Seed Funding and Has Already Acquired Their First Masterpiece at Auction Leveraging Blockchain and NFT Technology, Particle is Making Fine Art Ownership Accessible and Inclusive, Removing the Barriers to Entry for Collectors.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Gigs#Creativity#Bbc West#Big Jeff#Bristolians#Big Issue#My World
losalamosreporter.com

Art ‘From The Collection Of Sec Sandoval’ On Display Through December At Village Arts

Art by Secundino Sandoval is on display at Village Arts through the month of September. Courtesy photo. Village Arts is pleased to announce artwork “From the Collection of Sec Sandoval” is on display at the store through the month of December. Secundino Sandoval is a well loved artist and local icon who is perhaps most associated with his watercolor scenes of the local landscapes, most notably those depicting aspen trees. In his long career as a working artist, Sec was fortunate to meet and trade artwork with many accomplished artists. Now the family has put many of these pieces up for sale.
VISUAL ART
Highsnobiety

Givenchy Is Launching an NFT Collection

Another day, another NFT drop. Givenchy has teamed up with 24-year-old artist Chito to create a series of 15 collectible, blockchain-backed works of art. The partnership is a natural extension of Chito's previous work with the label. For Spring/Summer 2022, creative director Matthew Williams recruited the artist to apply his signature airbrushed characters to apparel and accessories.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Taos News

Discovered Gems: The Wurlitzer collection at 203 Fine Art

Taos is a small town with a big heart. It is also a big destination for creative types of every genre. Combine heart and art, and you get the Helene Wurlitzer Foundation (HWF) of New Mexico, nestled on 15 acres at the end of a long driveway on Los Pandos Road and minutes from the historic district.
TAOS, NM
Hypebae

CUUP Launches Sparkly Underwear Collection for the Holidays

CUUP has released its latest collection of underwear just in time for the holidays. Getting you into the festive spirit, the brand has crafted its new offerings in “Gold,” “Onyx” and “Pyrite” hues covered in a metallic finish. The intimates are made of CUUP’s new Lurex fabric, which uses innovative...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
themusicnetwork.com

Twitch launches incubator program The Collective for musicians

Twitch has launched a live-streaming artist incubator known as The Collective. The idea is to provide musicians with the skills to build their careers on the platform. Twitch’s channel-based format has allowed musicians to foster relations with their fans and offered up new revenue streams. In May the book Tarzan...
MUSIC
Harper's Bazaar

Nanushka Is Reinventing Black Friday with the Launch of a Bespoke Collection

When you think about Black Friday, it’s likely that discounted, well everything, and countless sales or promo codes come to mind. Here to completely reframe the narrative around the shoppers’ holiday, Nanushka is taking a more eco-conscious approach and releasing a bespoke collection of upcycled pieces as an alternative to a blowout event. And we’re here for it. (The fact that all styles are marked down 50 percent from their original price tags is an added bonus.)
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
culturemap.com

Community Artists' Collective presents Celebrating the Art of Collecting

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Art collector Lester Marks and his wife Dr. Penelope Gonzalez will open their home to guests for a view of his collection of contemporary art with a focus on his prized African American art.
VISUAL ART
WausauPilot

Cornerstone Press to launch three poetry collections

STEVENS POINT – Cornerstone Press, the student-staffed publishing company at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, will launch three new books, all collections of poetry, on Nov. 18. “Sparks and Disperses” by Pennsylvania author Cathleen Cohen, “Broken on the Wheel” by Ohio author Barbara Costas-Biggs, and “Careful Cartography” by Connecticut author...
STEVENS POINT, WI
PCGamesN

This massive ‘collection’ of game delay posts is pure art

There are many good reasons why developers sometimes need to push back their games’ release dates, with the ongoing pandemic being the chief example of the past year-and-a-half. While these delays are almost always totally understandable, there’s no denying that, for fans eager to see their most-anticipated games debut, those statement images that pop up on Twitter (you know the ones) are fearful prospects indeed. But, there’s another side to them, too – compiled together into one enormous ‘collection’, they’re kind of pure art.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Launches Colorful Converse Sneakers Collection

Pokemon is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and it has pushed through tons of collaborations in its time. Year after year, some of the biggest brands in fashion have jumped on the Pokemon train. Now, Converse is teaming up with the hit franchise, and that means fans will be able to bring Pokemon to their kicks ASAP.
COMICS
chatsports.com

Complexity Gaming and Champion launch new streetwear collection

North American esports organisation Complexity and sportswear fashion brand Champion have launched a limited streetwear capsule, titled ‘DOMAIN’. The collection is the latest in a recent string of sportswear and designer collaborations, as fashion brands continue turning to esports and gaming to reach the next generation of consumers. The collaboration...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Art-Inspired Streetwear Collections

Vans and the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles are collaborating, taking art appreciation to the streets. The apparel features Californian artists like Judy Baca, Frances Stark, and Brenna Youngblood. Pieces from Judy Baca's international project 'The World Wall: A Vision of the Future Without Fear' are printed on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Veert Launches Instagram Exclusive Jewelry Collection

Click here to read the full article. Veert, the unisex jewelry offering founded by Tanzanian-German entrepreneur Julia Lang, has launched an Instagram-exclusive, limited-edition jewelry collection. Dubbed “Collection 3,” it is made up of four styles: a macro 3D logo necklace, a micro 3D logo necklace, a 3D logo bracelet and a gold-plated leaf porcelain bowl. Pieces are available via Instagram’s in-app checkout feature.More from WWDPhotos of Loren Gray's Jewelry Line, &always31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for the Fashion-MindedHow "The Bachelor" Contestants Have Gone From Reality T.V. to Mega-Influencers “Collection 3 continues Veert’s quest to blur gender boundaries and create a new, all-inclusive standard in modern luxury,” Lang said. Only a year old, New York City-based Lang completely sold out the first two Veert collections, and to celebrate her third offering Veert hosted an Instagram Live with Lang and celebrity guests Swizz Beatz, Westside Gunn, and host Dennis Todisco, head of streetwear and sneaker partnerships at Instagram. Pieces retail from $185 to $485 and are available @itsveert.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy