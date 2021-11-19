Bristol gig goer Big Jeff launches full art collection

Art by Secundino Sandoval is on display at Village Arts through the month of September. Courtesy photo. Village Arts is pleased to announce artwork “From the Collection of Sec Sandoval” is on display at the store through the month of December. Secundino Sandoval is a well loved artist and local icon who is perhaps most associated with his watercolor scenes of the local landscapes, most notably those depicting aspen trees. In his long career as a working artist, Sec was fortunate to meet and trade artwork with many accomplished artists. Now the family has put many of these pieces up for sale.

VISUAL ART ・ 10 DAYS AGO