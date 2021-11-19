County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 10,623 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 208,071 total tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 953,460.

As of Friday's update, 39,684 (+277 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 14,492 (+171) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data .

RELATED: 10,600+ new cases reported this week; 64.4% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Nov. 13-19) :

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 40,818 ( +368 )

Henrico 35,263 ( +285 )

Richmond City 24,665 ( +201 )

Hanover 12,263 ( +166 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 50,806 ( +316 )

Chesapeake 29,390 ( +181 )

Norfolk 24,868 ( +131 )

Newport News 21,001 ( +125 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 93,639 ( +685 )

Prince William 56,495 ( +495 )

Loudoun 35,260 ( +423 )

Stafford 16,685 ( +206 )

Arlington 19,221 ( +193 )

Spotsylvania 15,805 ( +193 )

Alexandria 14,647 ( +114 )

Fairfax City 1,088 ( +112 )

Additional Localities:

Frederick 12,094 ( +210 )

Roanoke City 12,614 ( +164 )

Henry 6,902 ( +147 )

Roanoke County 12,330 ( +140 )

Wise 5,715 ( +115 )

Augusta 10,511 ( +113 )

Fauquier 7,318 ( +105 )

Scott 3,363 ( +100 )

Shenandoah 6,734 ( +100 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Nov. 13-19)

Accomack 4,167 ( +35 )

Albemarle 8,342 ( +84 )

Alexandria 14,647 ( +114 )

Alleghany 2,221 ( +32 )

Amelia 1,531 ( +36 )

Amherst 4,470 ( +29 )

Appomattox 2,483 ( +28 )

Arlington 19,221 ( +193 )

Augusta 10,511 ( +113 )

Bath 500 ( +3 )

Bedford 10,250 ( +86 )

Bland 1,115 ( +6 )

Botetourt 4,068 ( +62 )

Bristol 2,347 ( +23 )

Brunswick 1,840 ( +7 )

Buchanan 2,702 ( +69 )

Buckingham 2,726 ( +20 )

Buena Vista City 1,396 ( +22 )

Campbell 7,456 ( +62 )

Caroline 4,156 ( +67 )

Carroll 4,197 ( +65 )

Charles City 715 ( +13 )

Charlotte 1,346 ( +17 )

Charlottesville 5,453 ( +46 )

Chesapeake 29,390 ( +181 )

Chesterfield 40,818 ( +368 )

Clarke 1,476 ( +7 )

Colonial Heights 2,646 ( +16 )

Covington 772 ( +8 )

Craig 606 ( +35 )

Culpeper 6,789 ( +89 )

Cumberland 735 ( +7 )

Danville 6,415 ( +71 )

Dickenson 1,839 ( +89 )

Dinwiddie 3,419 ( +25 )

Emporia 840 ( +3 )

Essex 1,297 ( +11 )

Fairfax 93,639 ( +685 )

Fairfax City 1,088 ( +112 )

Falls Church 702 ( +44 )

Fauquier 7,318 ( +105 )

Floyd 1,510 ( +25 )

Fluvanna 2,858 ( +55 )

Franklin City 1,665 ( +8 )

Franklin County 6,284 ( +90 )

Frederick 12,094 ( +210 )

Fredericksburg 3,136 ( +17 )

Galax 1,585 ( +3 )

Giles 2,358 ( +22 )

Gloucester 3,960 ( +45 )

Goochland 2,103 ( +46 )

Grayson 2,231 ( +57 )

Greene 2,293 ( +30 )

Greensville 1,950 ( +5 )

Halifax 4,062 ( +60 )

Hampton 15,345 ( +80 )

Hanover 12,263 ( +166 )

Harrisonburg 8,408 ( +60 )

Henrico 35,263 ( +285 )

Henry 6,902 ( +147 )

Highland 189 ( +1 )

Hopewell 3,690 ( +26 )

Isle of Wight 4,581 ( +33 )

James City 7,259 ( +80 )

King and Queen 658 ( +7 )

King George 2,773 ( +47 )

King William 2,034 ( +27 )

Lancaster 1,076 ( +2 )

Lee 3,845 ( +56 )

Lexington 1,614 ( +11 )

Loudoun 35,260 ( +423 )

Louisa 3,427 ( +52 )

Lunenburg 1,191 ( +47 )

Lynchburg 11,908 ( +55 )

Madison 1,066 ( +30 )

Manassas City 5,210 ( +45 )

Manassas Park 1,285 ( -1 )

Martinsville 2,174 ( +32 )

Mathews 904 ( +4 )

Mecklenburg 3,537 ( +25 )

Middlesex 963 ( +6 )

Montgomery 12,034 ( +73 )

Nelson 1,425 ( +22 )

New Kent 2,556 ( +54 )

Newport News 21,001 ( +125 )

Norfolk 24,868 ( +131 )

Northampton 1,169 ( +4 )

Northumberland 1,237 ( +5 )

Norton 631 ( +11 )

Nottoway 2,655 ( +16 )

Orange 3,920 ( +74 )

Page 3,509 ( +39 )

Patrick 2,227 ( +52 )

Petersburg 5,083 ( +17 )

Pittsylvania 8,382 ( +67 )

Poquoson 1,362 ( +4 )

Portsmouth 12,884 ( +52 )

Powhatan 2,910 ( +34 )

Prince Edward 2,989 ( +15 )

Prince George 5,232 ( +28 )

Prince William 56,495 ( +495 )

Pulaski 4,316 ( +59 )

Radford 3,003 ( +17 )

Rappahannock 616 ( +12 )

Richmond City 24,665 ( +201 )

Richmond County 1,693 ( +11 )

Roanoke City 12,614 ( +164 )

Roanoke County 12,330 ( +140 )

Rockbridge 2,234 ( +34 )

Rockingham 9,666 ( +69 )

Russell 4,020 ( +91 )

Salem 3,634 ( +41 )

Scott 3,363 ( +100 )

Shenandoah 6,734 ( +100 )

Smyth 5,089 ( +64 )

Southampton 2,424 ( +13 )

Spotsylvania 15,805 ( +193 )

Stafford 16,685 ( +206 )

Staunton 3,498 ( +39 )

Suffolk 11,139 ( +51 )

Surry 624 ( +1 )

Sussex 1,567 ( +4 )

Tazewell 5,953 ( +99 )

Virginia Beach 50,806 ( +316 )

Warren 5,243 ( +88 )

Washington 7,908 ( +98 )

Waynesboro 3,738 ( +15 )

Westmoreland 1,951 ( +30 )

Williamsburg 1,194 ( +12 )

Winchester 3,771 ( +10 )

Wise 5,715 ( +115 )

Wythe 4,699 ( +62 )

York 5,631 ( +42 )

VDH

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for 23.1% of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for 30.9% of cases, data show, while people in their 20s contracted 18.6% of cases in the state.

Additionally, stats show children and teens account for 19% of cases.

More women have been infected by the virus at 492,521 cases versus the 454,407 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 6,532 cases in the Commonwealth.

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 12+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:



2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated.

They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.



Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for the most complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

