Center Point approves alcohol license for Family Dollar store

By Faith Callens

For The Tribune

CENTER POINT — A local Family Dollar store can now sell some alcoholic beverages after the city council here approved its beer and wine license on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Council President D.M. Collins disagreed with the decision, saying it would not be in the best interest of the city and could create a loitering issue for the store located on Center Point Parkway.

“I do not think It would be in the best interest of the city to add that image to yet another business on the parkway,” Collins said. “I believe that one of the main reasons that the planning and zoning commission pushed for a very in-depth requirement for security and other safety measures when recommending amending the zone ordinance to allow package stores. It is my opinion that rezoning this property will not add value to the city.”

Council member Tiffany Moore said that if private businesses are having problems with loitering, then those businesses should handle the issue.

“I understand your concern,” Moore said. “I agree to a certain extent, but if they don’t go to Family Dollar, they will go to Walmart and still go to Food Giant … I don’t know how much loitering is at the Family Dollar, if we want to focus on the loitering that’s one thing but we can’t foresee the future as it relates to if we do rezone that’s going to become an issue with Family Dollar.”

The measure passed by majority vote, 4-1 during the council’s regular meeting on Thursday, November 18, 2021.