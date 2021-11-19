ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocks the 'stunning diversity' of the GOP: 'Look at all of those different-colored ties'

By Eliza Relman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) walks to the U.S. Capitol Building on November 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked the "stunning diversity" of House Republicans on Thursday night.
  • Ocasio-Cortez joked that the predominantly white, male caucus exhibited a diversity of ties and haircuts.
  • The congresswoman dissed House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy as he spoke for more than 8 hours on the floor.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked the "stunning diversity" of the GOP as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy condemned the Democrats' social and climate policy bill from the House floor on Thursday night.

The 31-year-old congresswoman pointed to McCarthy and his mostly white, male colleagues on a television screen in the House cloakroom and joked that their colorful ties and variety of haircuts exhibited diversity.

"Kevin McCarthy speaking against unions, speaking against universal pre-K, childcare, et cetera, along with all these Agent Smiths in the background, exhibiting the stunning diversity of the Republican party," she said. "Look at all of those different-colored ties and haircuts."

The House Republican caucus, which numbers 213 in total, includes just 31 women, five of whom are women of color, and 14 men of color. On the Democratic side, the caucus is about 40% female and about 40% are people of color.

Congressional Democrats didn't mince words when criticizing McCarthy's record-breaking eight hour and 32-minute long speech, which delayed the House vote on President Joe Biden's $2 trillion bill until Friday morning. The bill passed 220-213.

In the same video, Ocasio-Cortez said McCarthy "managed to speak for over an hour with one of the lowest vocabularies I have ever seen coming from a member of House leadership of any party."

She added, "It is stunning to me how long a person can talk, knowing, and exhibiting, and communicating so little."

Robert Frost
7d ago

Every nation has a place to keep people with no known cognitive abilities, in the USA that place is called Congress. The citizens of the Bronx sent AOC there just to get her out of the neighborhood.

JarheadDI
7d ago

You New Yorkers must be so proud of the people you elect to represent you, can't you find someone that's not such a dumbass.

Len Erickson
7d ago

AOC is an imbilistic Marxist. She has no business in politics because of her lack of comprehension of American history and law.

