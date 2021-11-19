ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska's 1.9% unemployment rate the lowest on record in US

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zk73N_0d225aNm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XEwgh_0d225aNm00

Nebraska's unemployment rate fell to a mere 1.9% last month, which was the lowest any state has reached since data collection began in 1976, according to labor statistics released Friday.

The October rate reported by Nebraska's labor department and the Bureau of Labor Statistics marked the first time a state's unemployment rate dropped below 2%. Spokespeople for both agencies confirmed that Nebraska's rate is the country's lowest on record.

Nebraska has maintained its status as the state with the lowest rate through much of the pandemic. It's 1.9% rate for October was down slightly from the September rate of 2%.

Nebraska Labor Commissioner John Albin said total nonfarm employment has risen by more than 30,000 from October of last year. The state reported 1,031,001 filled jobs in October, which was 10,718 more than the previous month.

Nebraska has struggled with a chronic worker shortage since even before the pandemic, and it has driven up wages and made it difficult for employers to hire and expand. Earlier this month, the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry released a survey of its members where 92% said finding skilled workers was a top priority.

“We have a lot of manufacturers across the state that are finding it difficult to expand their operations" in the face of rising consumer demand, said Bryan Slone, the chamber's president.

Nebraska and other rural states typically have unemployment rates lower than the national average for a combination of reasons, including fewer people per job, more jobs with ties to agriculture and food production that are considered essential, and policies that discourage unemployment.

The OpenSky Policy Institute, a Nebraska-based tax policy think tank, has also argued that the unemployment rate is an incomplete picture of the state's economic health because it doesn't count people who have stopped looking for work. Some of those cases involve people who retired early during the pandemic or left the workforce to care for loved ones.

In Nebraska, much of last month's private job growth was driven by the education, health care, transportation and financial industries. The leisure and hospitality sectors have rebounded as well over the last year after taking a big hit during the pandemic.

The unemployment rates have been even lower in the state's two largest metropolitan areas, Omaha and Lincoln. The Omaha area's rate in October was 1.7%, while the Lincoln area's was 1.3%.

The national, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in October was 4.6%, down 0.2 percentage points from the previous month.

———

Follow Grant Schulte on Twitter: https://twitter.com/GrantSchulte

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

US to restrict travel from eight African nations over new COVID-19 concerns

The U.S. will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other African countries starting on Monday in an effort to control the spread of the new omicron variant of COVID-19. In a statement announced on Friday, the Biden administration said it will restrict travel from Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.
TRAVEL
The Hill

Countries race to ban travel from southern Africa over new variant fears

Countries around the world are racing to ban travel from southern Africa after health officials identified a new COVID-19 variant that they warn may be vaccine-resistant. The head of the European Commission announced Friday that the governing body will propose banning travel from the southern African region to its member states due to uncertainty over the new variant.
TRAVEL
The Hill

More than 50 dead, one rescued in Russian mine explosion

More than 50 people are dead and one person has been rescued after an explosion at a coal mine in Siberia. The Listvyazhnaya mine exploded on Thursday after coal dust in a ventilation shaft caught fire while 287 people were in it, the BBC reported. Many were able to escape...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Business
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
NBC News

Dow closes down 900 points as new Covid variant sparks market sell-off

U.S. stocks fell aggressively on Black Friday after a new Covid-19 variant was found in South Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped about 905 points, or 2.5 percent, for its worst day of the year, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slid 2.3 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively. The Dow was down more than 1,000 points at session lows. Friday was a shortened trading day, with U.S. markets closing at 1 p.m. ET because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
STOCKS
CBS News

NATO chief warns Russia of 'costs' if it moves on Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Russia Friday that any attempt to invade Ukraine would have costs, as concern mounts about a Russian military buildup near its former Soviet neighbor's borders. Ukraine says Moscow kept about 90,000 troops near their common border following massive war games in western Russia earlier this...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

GOP Rep. Boebert apologizes to Muslims for Omar remarks

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert apologized Friday for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. In her apology, Boebert didn’t address Omar’s criticism that Boebert made up her story about the encounter at the U.S. Capitol. Boebert...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#Labor Department#Nebraska Labor
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
The Hill

Ukrainian president accuses group of planning coup for next week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused a group of individuals of planning to stage a coup next week. Zelensky warned of "internal challenges" facing Ukraine, beyond the growing tensions over Russia's buildup of forces near the Ukrainian border. "We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

460K+
Followers
117K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy