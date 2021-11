Papa John's sold more than 3 million Shaq-a-Roni pizzas in 2021, raising more than. , according to a press release. The program is in its second year. "There is nothing more important than providing a helping hand to communities in need," Shaquille O'Neal, Papa John's board member and franchise owner, said in the release. "Our nonprofit partner organizations are addressing important causes near and dear to my heart, and I am proud of the impact we can have through the funds raised from this year's Shaq-a-Roni sales."

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO