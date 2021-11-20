ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CoxHealth CEO Retires

By Hewson Beattie
ksgf.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CEO of Cox Health has announced his retirement. Steve...

www.ksgf.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Array Technologies CEO announces plans to retire

Array Technologies' board of directors will begin the process of identifying a new CEO after Jim Fusaro announced this week he plans to retire from the Albuquerque-based company on or before Dec. 31, 2022. Fusaro has led Array Technologies as CEO since June of 2018 when he left Avnet as...
BUSINESS
KYTV

CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards announces dismissal of employees failing to get COVID-19 vaccination

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards announced the dismissal of 64 employees in the health care system for failing to vaccinate for COVID-19. CoxHealth asked its employees to get the first COVID-19 vaccination shot by October 15. This decision applied to all physicians, vendors, students, and employees who are on CoxHealth’s campuses. The final number of employees deciding against the vaccine was .51%. The system employs 12,500.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
iheartoswego.com

Mike Pollock Retires as Fulton Savings Bank President/CEO

After 41 years of dedicated service at Fulton Savings Bank, Mike Pollock will be retiring as the bank’s President & CEO on December 31, 2021. The announcement was made by Fulton Savings Bank Board of Trustees Chairman, Brian Caswell. “It is hard to imagine Fulton Savings Bank without Mike Pollock...
FULTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Ceo#Coxhealth#Cox Health
WANE-TV

BBB CEO announces retirement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Northern Indiana, Marjorie Stephens, is officially retiring from her position at the end of the year. Stephens began her career at BBB in the role of Director of Communications on Dec. 31, 2003, and took...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
ehrintelligence.com

Surescripts CEO Announces Retirement After 30 Years in Health IT

Skelton will continue to lead the company for the next year and will actively help the Board in the search for his successor. He is also committed to working with the new CEO through a transition period to ensure a seamless transfer of leadership. “As Tom prepares for his well-deserved...
BUSINESS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Marjorie Stephens, BBB president and CEO, to retire

Marjorie Stephens, the president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Northern Indiana, is retiring from her position, effective Jan. 1, the organization announced today. Stephens joined the BBB as director of communications in 2003, and took over the role of president and CEO in July 2014. She was...
BUSINESS
mpamag.com

Amrock confirms CEO retirement and successor

Amrock, a part of Rocket Companies, has revealed that its CEO Brian Hughes will retire from the firm after 21 years of service. Announcing the imminent departure, Amrock said Nicole Beattie, who currently serves as executive vice president of mortgage servicing for its sister company Rocket Mortgage, will take over the reins effective November 19.
BUSINESS
Dayton Daily News

Well known Dayton executive, CareSource Foundation CEO to retire

The leader of CareSource’s foundation plans to retire in January. Dan McCabe, CEO of the CareSource Foundation and also chief of staff for the Dayton-based insurance company, worked at many of large Dayton companies for the last 30 years. ExploreCareSource Foundation names new leader. McCabe held roles at AT&T and...
DAYTON, OH
Tire Review

Best-One of Indy CEO Dennis Dickson Retires

After more than 30 years of leading the team at Indy Tire Centers, Inc., dba Best-One of Indy, Dennis Dickson, CEO, has announced his retirement, which went into effect October 2021. The company said Dickson has impacted Best-One of Indy during his time as founder, president and CEO. In 1986,...
BUSINESS
American Banker

CEO of Boston Firefighters Credit Union to retire

John “Bernie” Winne, the president and CEO of Boston Firefighters Credit Union in Dorchester, Massachusetts, plans to retire next year. Winne spent 40 years in the credit union industry, with the last 20 at the helm of the $394 million-asset BFCU. The credit union has retained the firm Smith and...
BUSINESS
shorelineareanews.com

ICHS President and CEO Teresita Batayola announces her December 2022 retirement

Statement of the ICHS Board of Directors on the retirement announcement of President and CEO Teresita Batayola. SEATTLE, Washington, Nov. 17, 2021: International Community Health Services (ICHS) President and CEO Teresita Batayola has announced her intention to retire in December 2022. The ICHS Board of Directors accepts this news with gratitude for her 17 years of transformational leadership.
SEATTLE, WA
ksgf.com

Cox Dismisses Unvaccinated Employees

Cox Health has dismissed 64 employees who did not get vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s less than one-percent of its more than 12,500 employees. Cox asked its employees to get their first shot by October 15. CEO Steve Edwards says hospitals have required employee vaccinations for decades.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Jazz, motorbikes and sleeping in: 5 retiring CEOs reminisce on their tenure, share plans for the future

As the healthcare industry continues to adapt to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the list of CEOs announcing their upcoming retirement continues to grow. Five CEOs of healthcare companies, health systems and hospitals reminisced on their time leading their companies, discussed the handover and shared their hopes for the future with Becker's.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy