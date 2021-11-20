CoxHealth CEO Retires

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards announced the dismissal of 64 employees in the health care system for failing to vaccinate for COVID-19. CoxHealth asked its employees to get the first COVID-19 vaccination shot by October 15. This decision applied to all physicians, vendors, students, and employees who are on CoxHealth’s campuses. The final number of employees deciding against the vaccine was .51%. The system employs 12,500.

