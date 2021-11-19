ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Spain broadens counting of victims in gender violence crimes

Derrick
 7 days ago

MADRID (AP) — Spain's left-wing government said Friday it will begin to count in its official...

www.thederrick.com

TheConversationCanada

'Home is the most dangerous place for women,' but private and public violence are connected

In 2018, Time Magazine published an article titled “Home Is the ‘Most Dangerous Place’ for Women Around the World.” Since then, its headline has reverberated globally. It’s repeated annually during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, which begins on Nov. 25. The finding that inspired the headline came from a 2018 study by the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime. It found that 58 per cent of female homicide victims in 2017 were killed by their partners or family members. The emphasis on this crucial finding has obscured an equally troubling fact, that 42 per cent of...
SOCIETY
birminghamtimes.com

Victims Of Domestic Violence Still Struggle To Get Asylum

Many abused women have difficulty getting asylum in the United States. The U.S Refugee Act of 1980 allows people to apply for refugee status abroad, asylum status at the border or within the United States. They are eligible if they demonstrate what is known as “a well-founded fear,” meaning the persecution is due to their race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in a particular social group.
PUBLIC SAFETY
whtc.com

Thousands demonstrate in Spain to end violence against women

MADRID (Reuters) – Chanting for gender equality and bearing purple banners, thousands of people took to the streets across Spain on Thursday evening in marches to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. In Madrid a crowd of mostly women advanced up one of the capital’s...
PROTESTS
TrendHunter.com

Anti-Gender Violence Campaigns

AleXsandro Palombo, the renowned artist and activist, recently launched a new campaign that seeks to raise awareness about gendered violence. The new series of works is entitled 'She reported him, but she was killed anyway' and underscores the horrific consequences of violence against women -- a crime that is largely unpunished.
SOCIETY
UN News Centre

Spotlight Initiative combats gender-based violence during COVID-19 pandemic

Despite COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, some 650,000 women and girls were provided with gender-based violence services through a joint UN and European Union (EU) programme working to stamp out what is arguably one of the most prevalent human rights violations. This is just one of the achievements detailed in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
U.S. Department of State

16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) is proud to join the international campaign for 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (November 25 – December 10, 2021). In recognition of this year’s global theme – “Orange the world: End violence against women now!” – PEPFAR echoes the urgent call to end gender-based violence (GBV) and recommits to delivering GBV prevention and response services for the communities that we support.
ADVOCACY
psychologytoday.com

How Gender Norms Can Make Domestic Violence Worse for BIPOC

The overall rates of domestic and intimate partner violence are distressingly high, but they are higher for BIPOC communities. There are a number of factors that contribute to the higher rates of domestic violence and abuse in BIPOC communities. As a result of societal influences men in general tend to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
TheConversationCanada

#WhereisPengShuai: Totalitarianism, violence against women and an overdue Olympic boycott?

Content warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault and rape. On Nov. 2, 2021, Chinese tennis pro Peng Shuai took to Weibo — a Chinese microblogging site — to recount her alleged sexual assault at the hands of high-ranking Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member and former vice premier of China, Zhang Gaoli. The post was removed after about 20 minutes and Peng’s account was suspended. After an international outcry, Chinese state media released what they claim was an email from Peng to Women’s Tennis Association CEO Steve Simon, but the note’s authenticity was questioned. China Global Television Network, the state’s international media platform,...
SPORTS
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
