‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Reveals What Really Sold Her on Taylor Sheridan and the Show

By Leanne Stahulak
 7 days ago
“Yellowstone” star Kelly Reilly jumped on the chance to join the cast of the show once she heard Taylor Sheridan would be at the helm.

Reilly told Looper recently how she was a bit familiar with Sheridan’s previous work before signing on. He started putting together “Yellowstone” in 2017, and before that, he wrote, “Sicario” (2015), “Hell or High Water” (2016), and “Wind River” (2017). Sheridan also directed “Wind River.”

“In 2017, when I got offered ‘Yellowstone,’ he had just won Best Director at Cannes for ‘Wind River,'” Reilly shared. Though she hadn’t seen “Wind River,” she had seen “Sicario” and “loved” it. She also listened to his thank-you speech at Cannes before accepting.

“When he won the award… he dedicated it to the Native Americans,” the “Yellowstone” star explained. “And he spoke with such intelligence and grace about them. I knew where he was coming from because he’s a real cowboy, as well. He has that devotion for the life of the cowboy. But he also is super-connected to the Native Americans and their history, and our history with them.”

This dedication to the true cultures surrounding the story of “Yellowstone” convinced Reilly to join Sheridan and the show.

“Because of that, I knew that this wasn’t just going to be a cowboy show with no depth or heart,” Reilly explained. “I knew that it was going to be a full story. So, I really admired him for that, telling their story.”

Since then, Sheridan has done an absolutely phenomenal job highlighting both the Native American and cowboy cultures. He based them on his own experiences with both groups, also using extensive research to make sure he did justice to both.

‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Debuts in Show Himself

This season on “Yellowstone,” fans met someone they’d heard plenty about previously but hadn’t fully met before: Travis Wheatley. Travis is a horse trainer from Texas, with a big personality and an even bigger mouth. But Travis can back up his words with his spectacular horse skills, which is why John Dutton stays in touch with him.

Here’s another fun fact about Travis: He’s played by none other than Taylor Sheridan himself.

Sheridan’s acted before in several productions, including “Sons of Anarchy,” “12 Strong,” “Veronica Mars,” and “Hell or High Water.” His newest debut in “Yellowstone” puts him right at home on the back of a horse. Sheridan trained as a cowboy and owns his own ranch and horses. Even his wife, Nic Sheridan, rides professionally.

We’re not sure Travis’s presence on the show indicates that Sheridan will be in the upcoming spin-off “6666” or not. But for now, he’s traveling down south with Jimmy (Jefferson White) in tow to teach Jimmy how to be a better cowboy.

