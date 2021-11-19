ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Remembers Moment That Made Audience Laugh for an Entire Minute

By Lauren Boisvert
 7 days ago
The sea was angry that day my friends, and it only gets better from there. Jason Alexander, known for playing George Costanza on “Seinfeld,” spoke about a last-minute addition to the season 5 episode “The Marine Biologist” that had the audience laughing for a solid minute. He’s of course talking about the monologue at the end of the episode.

George tells the story of being swept up by a tidal wave while attending to an injured whale. He lands on top of the whale, “face to face with the blowhole.”

“I could barely see from the waves crashing down upon me but I knew something was there,” he says. “So I reached my hand in and pulled out the obstruction.” Here, George whips his hand out of his jacket pocket and holds up a golf ball for all to see. Those who remember the episode, of course, know that earlier, Kramer had been planning to hit golf balls into the ocean.

The audience cracks up. George holds the golf ball up the whole time while Kramer looks at it and squirms in his seat. “Hole in one, huh?” he finally says, closing out the episode.

It’s such a classic monologue, anyone who even casually watches “Seinfeld” remembers “an old man trying to return soup at a deli.” And to think it was a last-minute addition to the episode. Where would we be without it?

There’s a Plot Hole In ‘Seinfeld’ Thanks to Netflix

“Seinfeld” is now on Netflix, but there’s a problem. Because of a little episode-sequencing error, there’s now a big plot hole in season 3. In the episode “The Stranded,” where George, Jerry, and Elaine go to a party (and Elaine delivers her iconic “Maybe the dingo ate your baby” line), George spends the time there complaining about the hardships of having a relationship with a woman he works with. At the time of the singular episode, he was still working in real estate. But, in the timeline of season 3, George was unemployed. How could he be dating a woman in the workplace?

This happened because Larry David didn’t like the episode when it was first shot in season 2, and shelved it for later. It then aired in 1991 in season 3, with an opener recorded by Jerry Seinfeld explaining the timeline error.

On Netflix, the episode is neither in season 2 where it originally belonged nor did they include the opener. So, it’s a little confusing. Longtime fans should know where the episode falls in the “Seinfeld” timeline, but the casual watcher might not. Here’s hoping Netflix realizes its error and adjusts accordingly. At least with a little note at the beginning, or something.

