Land of the Sky Cat Fanciers Cat Show

This article is for every cat parent who asks themselves, “How did you get there?” at least once a day. As much as we love snuggling up with our warm, fuzzy kitties, sometimes they just want to explore! And by explore, we mean end up in places they have absolutely no right to be in. Luckily, social media is full of pet parents sharing stories of their adventurous felines, not only so others can feel less alone, but also so we can laugh together over the mystery that is cats. We’ve compiled some of the best ones for you to enjoy below!

PETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO