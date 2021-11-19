Sunday calendar: Community and entertainment events starting Nov. 21

This is a list of reader-submitted public events, virtual and in-person. CDC social distancing and other guidelines may apply. Please use the contact information to verify details. All programs and activities are subject to change without notice.

29th annual Thanksgiving Basket Brigade, Fort Lauderdale, Nov. 21. Support the Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center’s fundraiser, presented by Amazon, and help provide meals for families in need. 954-728-1090. To donate, see childrensdiagnostic.com/basket-brigade .

54th Annual Gem and Mineral Show, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 21. South Florida Fairgrounds , 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach. 561-588-5458. gmspb.org . $9-$14. Children under12 free.

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Winterfest Family Fun Day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 21. Outdoor event with fun for kids of all ages. Huizenga Plaza , 32 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-767-0686. winterfestparade.com/events/family-fun-day . Free.

A Return to Self: The Art of Healing, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 21-Jan. 9. Native American art exhibit celebrates significant contributions of local Seminole artists. History Fort Lauderdale , 231 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-463-4431. historyfortlauderdale.org/museum . $7-$15.

36th annual Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. through Nov. 21. Features movies, Q&As with film talent, and parties during this 18-day festival, with more than 150 American, independent, and international offerings. Gateway Cinema , 1820 E. Sunrise Blvd.; and International Savor Cinema , 503 SE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; and International Cinema Paradiso , 8000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 954-525-3456. Select films my also stream online. See fliff.com/fliff36 . $8-15.

Pride Festival, Nov. 20-21. Festival continues Sunday with entertainment and more. See pridefortlauderdale.org . Get tickets at pridefl.ee4.us/tickets $5-up; more for priority and VIP pass.

Quintessential Quintets with piano and the Delray String Quartet, 3-5 p.m. Nov. 21. Pianist Marina Radiushina performs a concert of three piano quintets. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church , 188 S. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach. 561-278-6003. musicstpauls.org/next-event . $20 tickets at the door; under age 18, free.

Historic instrument demonstrations, 3:30-4:30 p.m. through Nov. 21. Enjoy live organ and piano performances while taking a self-guided tour through Flagler’s Gilded Age-era mansion, Whitehall Flagler Museum , One Whitehall Way, Palm Beach. 561-655-2833. flaglermuseum.us . Included with paid admission of $3, $10, or $18.

Miami International Piano Festival, 5 p.m. Nov. 21. Features one of the most distinctive pianists of the younger generation dedicated to period instruments, Dmitry Ablogin of Russia. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center , 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura. 305-466-8002. aventuracenter.org . $45-$55.

Boca Stage presents Warrior Class, evenings 8 p.m., matinees 2 p.m. Thursday-Sunday through Nov. 21. This is a political thriller that explores what happens when a candidate faces a ghost from his past. Sol Theatre, 3333 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton . 866-811-4111. bocastage.net . $40-$45.

Mission United Thanksgiving military meal distribution, 4-6 p.m. Nov. 22. United Way of Broward County will distribute meals to Broward military veterans and active Reserve members and their families. Colker Center, 1300 S. Andrews Ave ., Fort Lauderdale. 954-486-4833. Register to get yours at UnitedWayBroward.org/VeteranThanksgiving . Free; limited to 5 per household.

Joanie Leeds Winter Holidays Family Concert (virtual), 9:30-10:15 a.m. Nov. 23. Features music for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa and New Year’s. Concert will be available to stream online until Jan. 1. Register at broward.libnet.info/event/5572714 . Free.

Volunteer to pick up & deliver Hanukkah meals, Nov. 24 and Dec. 2. The Kind Kitchen of Palm Beach, 844 Prosperity Farms Road, North Palm Beach. jewishpb.org/volunteer or jewishvolunteer.org . 56-242-6653.

Annual Turkey Trot 5K, Tamarac, 7:30 a.m. Nov. 25. Registration opens at 6 a.m. Runners, joggers, walkers, friends, co-workers and family welcome for the 5K run-walk race. Tamarac City Hall, 7525 NW 88th Ave. 954-597-3620. Online registration available till noon, Nov. 24, at runsignup.com/tamaracturkeytrot . Entry fees $30-$50. bit.ly/3kalw58 .

‘Black Fur-day’ pet adoptions, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Nov. 26. Humane Society of Broward County, 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale. 954-989-3977. humanebroward.com . Prices vary up to $300.

Eco Adventure Series: Blue Friday Debris-Free Seas Kayak Clean-up, noon-2 p.m. Nov. 26. Join Loggerhead Marinelife Center biologists on local eco excursions and explore the diverse coastal ecosystems of Florida. Tours range from toddler programs to adult-only, with all materials included. Burt Reynolds Park , 805 N. U.S. Highway 1, Jupiter. 561-627-8280. marinelife.org/yearround-experiences . $25-$40.

Family Pops Under the Stars, 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 26. Outdoor pops concert for the whole family. Enjoy a live orchestra in a tropical paradise. Pinecrest Gardens , 11100 SW 57th Ave., Miami. 305-668-9260. bit.ly/3HbCFFv . $5-$10; toddlers free.

An Evening with Will Downing, 8 p.m. Nov. 26 Known as The Prince of Sophisticated Soul. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St ., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222. browardcenter.org/events . $37.50-$67.50.

Black Violin, Give Thanks tour, 8-10 p.m. Nov. 27. Composed of violists who combine their classical training and hip-hop influences to create a distinctive multi-genre sound. Au-Rene Theater at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222. browardcenter.org/events/detail/black-violin-2021 . $20-$69.50.

Eco Adventure Series: Sunset Paddle , 3-5 p.m. Dec. 4. Join Loggerhead Marinelife Center biologists on local eco excursions and explore the diverse coastal ecosystems of Florida. Limestone Creek Natural Area, 6570 Church St., Jupiter. 561-627-8280. marinelife.org/yearround-experiences . $25-$40.

Hanukkah in Candyland, Palm Beach, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 5. Features latkes, bounce house, games, prizes and more. Temple Emanu-El of Palm Beach , 190 N. County Road. All are welcome; no charge. RSVP to 561-832-0804.

Ivan Loboguerrero: Hidden Figures, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Dec. 11. An exhibition of paintings by Colombian artist Ivan Loboguerrero. Rosenbaum Contemporary , 150 Yamato Road, Boca Raton. 561-994-9180. rosenbaumcontemporary.com/exhibitions . Free.

Middletown, 8-10 p.m. shows through Dec. 12. Performance takes audiences through the highs, the lows, and everything in-between. Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables. 305-444-9293. actorsplayhouse.org . $40-$90.

Friday Night Sound Waves, 6:30-9:30 p.m. weekly through Dec. 31, New performers weekly, presented by the LOOP at Oceanside Park , 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd. bit.ly/314SnSf . Register for free tickets at bit.ly/3ElA3Tk .

Club meeting, 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 2. Join to address Democratic Party matters, and discuss events affecting our community and the nation. Cypress Park , 1300 Coral Springs Drive, Coral Springs. 954-637-5210. cspkdems.org . Free.

Beach cleanups, 8-11 a.m. Dec. 4. Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park, sponsored by the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS). Meet at the Pelican Pavilion, Johnson State Park , 6503 N. Ocean Drive, Dania Beach. 954-713-0930. Register at mods.org/beachcleanup . Free.

COVID Memorial Quilt exhibition, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. On display through Dec. 6. Project memorializes those lost to COVID-19 by displaying quilts composed of squares submitted by their loved ones. Armory Art Center , 811 Park Place, West Palm Beach. 561-832-1776. armoryart.org/event . Free.

Art of the BraveHeARTS, exhibit runs through Dec. 6. Multimedia exhibition features artwork created by US Military veterans. Galleries are open to the public. Facial covering required for all, regardless of vaccination status. Montgomery Hall, Armory Art Center, 811 Park Place, West Palm Beach. 561-832-1776. armoryart.org . Free.

Screen on The Green, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 10 and on the second Friday of each month. Great Lawn , 100 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-822-1515. For titles, see wpb.org/events . Free.

Roberta B. Marks: Anthology, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; exhibit runs through Dec. 11. Award-winning artist presents works in sculpture, mixed-media, painting, and collage. Lighthouse ArtCenter, 373 Tequesta Drive, Tequesta. 561-746-3101. lighthousearts.org . $5.

Faculty Holiday Exhibition, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. runs through Dec. 11. This holiday show & sale includes ceramics, glass, jewelry, sculpture, photography, oil, watercolor, and acrylic paintings available for purchase. Lighthouse ArtCenter, 373 Tequesta Drive, Tequesta. 561-746-3101. lighthousearts.org . $5 admission.

Dauer Museum of Classic Cars, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. through Dec. 31. Dauer Classic Car Museum, 10801 NW 50th St., Sunrise. 954-748-6271. dauercars.com/about-dauer-car-museum . $20, children $10.

Belly Dance Online Class, Beginners, 6:15-7:15 p.m. Thursdays through December. Movements take inspiration from the folklore of Turkey and Arabic countries. Virtual from Coral Springs Gymnasium. 954-773-1012. coralsprings.org/recreation . $12-$15 a class.

Art Basel Exhibition: Common Space, noon-5 p.m. daily through Jan. 23. Features renowned artists from Miami, New York and Chicago, interacting. Oolite Arts, 924 Lincoln Road, 2nd Floor, Miami Beach. 305-674-8278. oolitearts.org/exhibition/common-space . Free.

Surfside Historical Walking Tours, 11 a.m.-noon. Sundays through Feb. 20. Enjoy the Town of Surfside on foot, with its history dating back to 1946. Departs from the Surfside Community Center, 9301 Collins Ave., Surfside. 305-861-4863. Register at townofsurfsidefl.gov/walking-tours . Free.

Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru features artifacts & virtual reality, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Exhibit open through March 6. Get tickets online at BocaMuseum.org/Golden . Boca Raton Museum of Art, 501 Plaza Real , Boca Raton. 561-392-2500. Tickets $19.95-$29.95 admission, plus $18 for VR experience.

Painting Enlightenment: Experiencing Wisdom through Art & Science, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through March. Enjoy the masterful works of famed Japanese artist and scientist Iwasaki Tsuneo in this new exhibit. Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. 561-495-0233. morikami.org/current-exhibitions . Free.

ONGOING EVENTS

Moai at Mounts, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. See the new permanent installation in the Tropical Forest Garden that offers three imposing 20-foot statues, replicas of the iconic monolithic, humanlike figures located on Easter Island, Rapa Nui, Chile. 561-233-1730. Mounts Botanical Garden , 531 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach. mounts.org . $10-$12.

Aventura Market, weekends during mall hours, lower level. Sundays noon-8 p.m. Saturdays 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Features exotic foods, fresh produce, home décor and more from over 80 farmers and artisans. Aventura Mall , 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura. 305-935-1110. aventuramall.com/aventura-market . Free admission; prices vary.

Lion Country Safari, open daily 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Drive through the wild animal amusement park and take photos of lions, giraffe, elephants, rhinos, primates and more. Safari Falls Splash Park is open daily, weather permitting and is included in admission. Park is 20 miles west of West Palm Beach at 2003 Lion Country Safari Road, Loxahatchee . 561-793-1084. lioncountrysafari.com . $29-$35.

Bring Butterflies Back, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, weather permitting. Butterfly World features self-guided tours, gift shop, workshops and lectures with tips on gardening and planting host plants for butterfly caterpillars. Watch videos on YouTube at bit.ly/2CuyZ5e . Shop for gifts, plants, ladybugs or pupa. 954-977-4400. Tradewinds Park, 3600 W. Sample Road, Coconut Creek. $22.50-$32.50. butterflyworld.com .

Las Olas Oceanside Park farmers market, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 25. Find fresh produce, cheese, baked items, plants and handmade goods. Las Olas Oceanside Park, 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-828-2690. bit.ly/2Omg3eP . Free.

New River open-air market, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays through December. Browse handmade goods and treats at History Fort Lauderdale ’s historic downtown campus. New River Inn, 231 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-463-4431. historyfortlauderdale.org . Free admission.

Yellow Green Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday every week. Features fresh fruits, vegetables, eat-in stations and take-home delicacies, plus artisans, vendors, plants and unique items. YG Market, 3080 Sheridan St., Hollywood . 954-513-3990. Paid parking, three lots. ygfarmersmarket.com .

Bonnet House, offers self-guided tours Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and hosts special events. See website for family summer specials with times and dates. Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, 900 N. Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale. Check website for pricing. bonnethouse.org .

Sandoway Discovery Series, 9:30-10 a.m. Ongoing weekly series of discovery, geared for families with children ages 3-5. Each 30-minute program will explore a different topic, from bugs to pythons, plants to butterflies. Sandoway Discovery Center , 142 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach. 561-274-7263. See other activities at sandoway.org . $8.

Dancing with Ira Weisburd, 7-9 p.m. Mondays learn Israeli dancing; or practice line dancing 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Balkin and international dancing, 1-3 p.m., Saturdays. Dance workshops online through 2021. Join at youtube.com/user/iraweisburd , from Kings Point in Delray Beach. 561-901-1200. Free for everyone over 18.

Enriched Life peer support group, 7-9 p.m. Thursdays through December. Weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. Virtual, from Miami. 305-968-1257. Register at myenrichedlife.com/workshops . Free.

Iké Udé: Select Portraits, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; exhibition runs now through January. Color-saturated conceptual photography by Nigerian-born artist brings a new vitality to contemporary portraiture as it addresses notions of identity. NSU Art Museum , One E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. nsuartmuseum.org . $5-$12.

Young At Art, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Westfield Broward, 8000 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation. Features one-of-a-kind interactive exhibits and programming by South Florida based artists. $8. See youngatartmuseum.org for online activities.

At Home with Gumbo Limbo. The Nature Center offers many virtual adventures and activities for kids and the whole family. Includes self-guided beachcombing, nature detectives and videos on Facebook and YouTube. Visit the Virtual Program page. Boca residents can register for programs via Webtrac. Visit gumbolimbo.org or call 561-544-8605.

Virtual exhibitions feature Space Shuttle Challenger. John Chakeres’s photos of the early years of the Space Shuttle program have been acclaimed worldwide. View “Into Orbit” and “First Fleet” sneak peeks on the Pompano Beach Arts YouTube channel at bit.ly/36ALU2c or visit pompanobeacharts.org/virtual-events . Free.

FAU’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute. Offers tours, videos and educational activities. Lectures and presentations are open to the public for free. Must register. See bit.ly/2H0OBPU .

Engage at GableStage with online theater series. World premiere short-form works by the finest local artists. Recordings online. 305-445-1119 or visit bit.ly/39UsNiV or gablestage.org/engagegablestage-sun . Free.

‘Ask Hanna’ anonymous health chat. Submit queries anytime; answers provided 9-a.m.-5 p.m. South Florida PBS stations’ (WPBT & WXEL) Health Channel launched a free health counseling service. Live chat with health advisers who provide immediate responses. Ask Hanna is available online at askhanna.tv .

Ashanti Cultural Arts virtual classes & events. Features beginner hip-hop Saturdays 11-11:50 a.m.; advanced hip-hop Thursdays 6-7 p.m.; African dance Saturdays noon-1 p.m. and much more. Sponsored by the City of Pompano Beach and the Rotary Club. See ashanticulturalarts.org .

Kravis @ Home The Curtain’s Up! Digital stage features a lineup of curated concerts, talks, performances and arts education events. Virtual from West Palm Beach. kravis.org/athome . Free.

Broward Center online classes for all ages. Free classes include singing, acting, dancing and improv. Stay connected with this online series available anytime. You can also follow the Facebook page to access previous videos and content. For details, see browardcenter.org and click on Education@Home or visit bit.ly/2EhNvxA .

Lifelong Learning Institute. Times and dates vary at Nova Southeastern University’s LLI. Features classes, presentations and programs for seniors via Zoom. Register for link at bit.ly/2Chw0wK . Call 954-262-8471 or email LLI@nova.edu . $30 a month or $15 each.

From The Frank to you: Virtual workshops & lectures. In this virtual classroom, guests of all ages can watch video art-making workshops, step-by-step craft tutorials, video lectures and storybook readings. New content added regularly. The Frank C. Ortis Art Gallery in Pembroke Pines. 954-392-2120. Visit thefrankgallery.org or bit.ly/2FtWCfE . Free.

Peter London hosts PLGDC@HOME virtual series. Miami’s global dance company features artist talks, interviews with choreographers and experts, plus specialized education courses. PLGDC@HOME is streaming on PATREON. Subscriptions start at $10 a month. PLGDC.org or bit.ly/3m6GZLz .

Broward County Library. See what’s new and stay connected. Find upcoming events and classes. Read newspapers, magazines, listen to music and watch movies with a free eCard that can be used to access a wide variety of eContent from a computer or mobile device. Visit broward.org/library . Free.

Palm Beach County Library digital events. Many classes and programs are held on Zoom. Participants must preregister. Download a PDF with instructions and then sign up for things. Whatever piques your interest, from engineering a paper airplane to a Latin-flavor cooking demo. Register for digital activities online at bit.ly/2C62OZE or pbclibrary.org .

Frost Science features live-cam & webinars. Visit the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science virtually from your living room at frostscience.org/at-home . Open for in-person visits daily until 7 p.m. Frost Museum, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-434-9600. Admission $21.95-$29.95.

Pompano Beach Arts. Entertaining and educational videos for all ages, including, creative writing classes, visual and therapeutic arts, music, lectures, interviews, workshops, theater basics, storytelling and more. Some events have fees and specific times; others are ongoing and free. Visit pompanobeacharts.org .

See Art, Be Happy, Immersive installations, contemporary art, interactive art pieces, and expanded museum store. 561-243-7922 or cornellartmuseum.org . In-person visits noon-5 p.m., Thursday-Sunday. Cornell Art Museum, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach. $8-$15.

Malayan Tigers & Queensland Koalas. Watch videos, Zoo talks and do at-home activities. Presented by the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society. Visit palmbeachzoo.org and click on Activities. 561-547-9453 or visit the Zoo’s page on Facebook. Palm Beach Zoo, 1301 Summit Blvd. , West Palm Beach. In-person visits open daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission $18.95.

Brain Bites, games & puzzles. Florida Atlantic University offers Virtual Resources for educators, students, and curious explorers of all ages. Features bite-sized neuroscience podcasts and videos to inform you about the neuroscience world in short, digestible episodes. FAU has campuses in Boca Raton , Dania Beach , Davie , Fort Lauderdale , Harbor Branch and Jupiter . Visit bit.ly/31aWfxj .

