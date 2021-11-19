‘King Richard’ Has Arrived – Here’s How You Can Watch the Biopic from Home

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

“ King Richard ” is finally here. The critically acclaimed biopic starring Will Smith as Venus and Serena Williams’ father, Richard Williams, arrived in theaters and on HBO Max November 19.

Smith’s performance is already generating Oscar buzz , and for fans who want to experience the movie from the comfort of home, it will remain on the streaming platform for the next 31 days.

“King Richard” showcases Richard’s instrumental role in helping his daughters become two of the most phenomenally gifted athletes in the world. From his extraordinary determination and unflinching drive to his carefully drafted 78-page plan, “King Richard” brings the “nuances and intricacies” of Richard’s life story “and the Williams family in general to the screen,” Smith said while sharing his excitement for the film during its Los Angeles premiere.

The cast of “King Richard” includes Saniyya Sidney (“Hidden Figures”), who plays Venus, Demi Singleton (“The Godfather of Harlem”) as Serena, and Aunjanue Ellis (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” “When They See Us”) as the Williams’ sisters mother Oracene Price. Tony Goldwyn and Jon Bernthal portray tennis coaches Paul Cohen and Rick Macci.

“King Richard,” is streaming exclusively on HBO Max ’s $14.99 monthly tier. If you haven’t joined the streaming service just yet, sign up today to watch “King Richard” and other Warner Bros. movies released this year including “Dune,” which will leave the platform on November 21, and the highly anticipated “ The Matrix Resurrections ,” debuting on HBO Max next month.

$14.99/month



Looking for a free trial? Hulu offers a free seven-day trial to HBO Max when you bundle it with a Hulu plan. But if you currently have HBO, you might already have free access to HBO Max. Xfinity , Spectrum Cox , Verizon Fios , Direct TV, DirectTV Stream and other cable and TV providers offer HBO Max at no extra charge for those who are already subscribed to HBO.

Aside from new Warner Bros. movies, HBO Max is a go-to destination for hits like “Tenet” and “Promising Young Woman,” along with family content such as “Sesame Street,” and HBO Max originals including “Succession,” “Gossip Girl,” “Hacks,” “Mare of Easttown,” and the forthcoming “Sex and the City” spinoff “And Just Like That.”

Reinaldo Marcus Green directed “King Richard,” which was produced by brothers Tim and Trevor White under their Star Tower Entertainment imprint, and Smith via his Westbrook banner. Venus and Serena served as executive producers alongside their sister, Isha Price, James Lassister, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adam Merims, Lynn Harris, Allan Mandelbaum, Jon Mone, and Peter Dodd. The screenplay was penned by Zach Baylin.