ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Shearing Hogs By Lee Pitts

By Submit News to our Editor
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X3rps_0d221JiN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mEYD9_0d221JiN00
Lee Pitts is an independent columnist for The Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press; you can email them at leepitts@leepittsbooks.com.

I know many cattlemen will think less of me, but I confess, I used to raise sheep. Oh sure, I raised cattle too, but that was for respectability, the sheep I raised to make a buck. (Pun intended.)

It’s hard to exaggerate cattlemen’s traditional hatred for the wooly things. They used to say that “everything in front of a sheep is eaten and everything behind is killed.” They also said that “there’s nothing dumber than sheep except the man that raised them.”

I must be pretty stupid because I raised them for a long time and enjoyed it.

Ranchers believed that if their cows were exposed to sheep for long periods, they noticed the intellect of their cows and their cowboys would be decreased. Maybe that’s why Charles Russell hated them so. When Charlie left St Louis for Montana, he tried to find work on a cattle ranch but finding none, he signed on with a sheep outfit and only lasted two weeks. It left such a bad taste that in all of the 3,500 works of art that Charlie produced, there’s not a sheep in any of them!

Historically, cattlemen believed that sheep had a gland between their hooves that exuded a substance that sterilized the ground. They even thought that cattle would refuse to go on to a pasture previously grazed by sheep. I’ve found this to be patently false. As long as I didn’t let the herd, or the flock, stay in one place too long, I found that my very best grazing was on the land where I’d previously run the two together. I became a believer that “whatever the hoof of sheep touches turns to gold.” That’s why many old ranchers called their sheep “Mortgage Lifters,” and I admit there were many years we wouldn’t have shown a profit without the sheep.

We know ranchers hated sheepherders but do cows hate sheep? There was only one time that I saw even the faintest hostility between sheep and cattle. I used to shear a lot of sheep in my younger years, mostly small commercial and purebred flocks. One time I was called to shear a bunch of “hogs.” Years ago, the term “hog” was used to describe a sheep older than a lamb that had never been shorn. I hated shearing hogs because the fleece was hard, I nicked them more, and it really dulled blades in a hurry. This day I was shearing a set of replacement ewes, and after I sheared them, they went from being “hogs” back to sheep. This is where the saying originated, “going the whole hog.” It had nothing to do with swine. After I sheared the band that day, they were turned back into a field with a few cows in it. I don’t know if it was the shock of the freshly shorn lambs or the smell of KRS that I applied to any cuts, but the cows came closer to smell and look them over and then ran to the furthest corner of the field. But for years, I ran the two together, and in all that time, I never saw an ounce of aggression between the two species.

I compliment sheep in this way, knowing I’ll be shunned by cattlemen, but I hope the hatred isn’t as bad as when the west was first opened up to grazing. Back then, if cattle ranchers found sheep on the public land that the cattlemen grazed for free, they would kill all the sheep and hang the shepherd.

As a cattleman/sheepherder, I have suffered some discrimination, but it never reached the point where I had to keep an armed guard with the sheep or feared for my life. Mostly I just wasn’t invited to brandings or awarded county cattleman of the year, and I had to suffer some sexist jokes. I also had to import ropers to get my calves worked, and even then, I had to hide the sheep and any paraphernalia I used to raise them. There was a scare one year when an imported roper thought he saw some sheep manure, but I told him the pellets were from the giant jackrabbits that roamed the area. He fell for it hook line and sinker. I figured his mental capacity must have been reduced from possibly hanging around sheep in the past.

Comments / 0

Related
Guard Online

How to get rid of feral hogs

Feral hogs (Sus scrofa) are everywhere in Arkansas. These non-native invaders likely escaped from a farm or were released for sport hunting. After a generation or two, progeny of a domesticated hog appear untamed, with thickened fur and tusks. Sows produce an average six piglets per litter when 8 to 13 months of age,with 1 to 2 litters per year, for a lifespan of 5 to 8 years. Other than hunters, research indicates feral hogs have few predators once past 10 to 15 pounds.
ANIMALS
sun-courier.com

Fleshners find fulfillment in a hog barn

On a farm in southeast Grundy County near the Tama County line, a Gladbrook-Reinbeck family has made a hobby into a lifestyle. A few years ago Chris and Holly Fleshner were helping their oldest child Emma decide what she wanted to focus on in her 4-H club. Emma grew up...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
Design Taxi

Bison Uncover Trove Of Ancient Rock Art In Canada, As The Prophecies Foretold

Back in December 2019, the Wanuskewin Heritage Park reintroduced bison to land inhabited by Canada’s First Nations people, over a century after the creature was nearly hunted into extinction. The Elders of Wahpeton Dakota had long believed the bison would bring them good luck, and as it turns out, it took less than a year for fortune to bear fruit.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
WDBJ7.com

Sheep shearing school shows how to clip the wool

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “It’s a dance,” Doug Rathke said. “You’ve got to keep rolling.”. He has been shearing sheep for more than four decades in more than twenty countries around the world. “I’ve been doing since I’m 18,” Rathke said. “I’m 61.”. So he knows what he’s talking...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Hog futures end the week higher

At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live cattle were mostly lower and feeders were lower watching corn and Friday’s cleanup direct business. December live cattle were $.25 higher at $132.12 and February live cattle closed $.30 lower at $136.10. November feeder cattle closed $1.07 lower at $156.25 and January feeder cattle closed $1.35 lower at $157.72.
AGRICULTURE
5280.com

Meet the Denver Angler Bringing More Diversity to the Outdoors

Eeland Stribling has dedicated his life to helping more children of color engage with the natural world. While growing up on the east side of Denver in the late 1990s, Eeland Stribling loved rolling in the dirt, talking about grass, and watching birds. The activities were encouraged by his grandfather, an accomplished wildlife biologist who named Eeland after the largest African species of antelope. But one thing was often noticeably absent during his early adventures: other people of color.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shear#Cattle#Hogs
Orlando Sentinel

Florida Fresh Air: Split Oak Forest has wildlife, miles of tranquil hiking

Just beyond the urban sprawl of Lake Nona and southeast Orlando, there sits a tranquil space unmarred by development, providing a welcome escape from traffic and human activity. The Split Oak Forest is a haven for humans and wildlife alike, set on nearly 1,700 acres of land managed by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Explore more than nine miles of marked trails on foot or ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Paso Robles Press

The West That Wasn’t By Lee Pitts

I was reading a “Legends and Lies” book about the old West, and it stated that the toughest town West of Chicago was Palisades, Nevada. I found it odd that as a student of the West, I’d never heard of the place. According to the book, the town had more than 1,000 showdowns, bank robberies, and Indian raids in three years in the mid-1870s. Then the book explained that all those incidents were fake, meant only to scare weak-kneed Easterners who came in on the stagecoach. Then the eastern dudes went home and told newspapers and anybody who’d listen about the dangerous West. It was akin to Chicago’s Chamber of Commerce promoting its murder rate in hopes of attracting tourists.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Hog futures end the week lower

At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live cattle were mostly lower, and feeders were mixed on spread adjustments, watching corn with the mixed midday boxed beef prices. December lean hogs closed $.20 higher at $138.10 and February live cattle closed $.32 higher at $141.20. January feeder cattle closed $.22 higher at $167.15 and March feeders closed $.07 higher at $167.97.
AGRICULTURE
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy