Man Accused of Multiple Muffler Shop Burglaries Arrested in Ontario County

A 28-year old Gorham man was killed in a hunting accident Thanksgiving Day in Phelps. Zachary Barse shot a deer and was attempting to track it on the north side of Cross Road. Investigators say the track was leading back in the general direction of Barse’s hunting partner’s tree stand. As Barse approached the area, 61-year old Kevin Hudson, of Clifton Springs, took a shot. After getting out of his tree stand, Hudson discovered he had shot Barse in the upper body and called 9-1-1. He administered CPR until first responders arrived but Barse had passed away.

PHELPS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO