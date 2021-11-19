Man Accused of Multiple Muffler Shop Burglaries Arrested in Ontario County
A Rochester man believed to be a suspect in a number of muffler and tire shop burglaries in the region has been arrested by...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
A Rochester man believed to be a suspect in a number of muffler and tire shop burglaries in the region has been arrested by...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 2