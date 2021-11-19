ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario County, NY

Man Accused of Multiple Muffler Shop Burglaries Arrested in Ontario County

By News Staff
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Rochester man believed to be a suspect in a number of muffler and tire shop burglaries in the region has been arrested by...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

Arrest Made in Ithaca Home Raid; Additional $34K in Cash Found

Ithaca Police have made an arrest in connection with the raid on a Lake Avenue home earlier this week they say turned up illegal weapons, drugs, and cash. Police recovered three illegally possessed handguns, including one that was reported stolen and another that was a “Ghost Gun”, a shotgun, ammunition, meth, suboxone, and 26-THOUSAND dollars in cash. As they continued to process evidence taken from the scene, police say they recovered an additional 34-THOUSAND dollars in cash.
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Woman Ticketed for Driving on Suspended License

A Penn Yan woman was ticketed by Penn Yan Police Wednesday for allegedly driving on a suspended license. 19-year old Allexis Brewer was observed by police driving on Lake Street with the suspended license and registration. She was ticketed for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and ordered to...
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

UPDATE: Victim in Fatal Phelps Hunting Accident Identified

A 28-year old Gorham man was killed in a hunting accident Thanksgiving Day in Phelps. Zachary Barse shot a deer and was attempting to track it on the north side of Cross Road. Investigators say the track was leading back in the general direction of Barse’s hunting partner’s tree stand. As Barse approached the area, 61-year old Kevin Hudson, of Clifton Springs, took a shot. After getting out of his tree stand, Hudson discovered he had shot Barse in the upper body and called 9-1-1. He administered CPR until first responders arrived but Barse had passed away.
PHELPS, NY
FL Radio Group

Lyons Man Accused of Violating Order of Protection

A Lyons man was arrested Wednesday on criminal contempt charges. Timothy Watkins is accused of violating a Stay Away Order of Protection in the village of Newark. Police say Watkins was riding on a bus when the person that has the order of protection against him came on board. Watkins allegedly failed to get off the bus to avoid violating the order of protection.
LYONS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
Ontario County, NY
Crime & Safety
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Ontario County, NY
City
Ontario, NY
City
Dewitt, NY
City
Hopewell, NY
City
Rochester, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Thanksgiving Day Fire Under Investigation

The cause of fire at a home on Snell Road in Geneva remains under investigation. The fire, which was reported by a passer-by shortly before midnight Wednesday, kept firefighter busy until early Thanksgiving morning,. The home at 463 Snell Road is own by Greg Missick. The building was originally a...
GENEVA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muffler#Burglary#County Jail#Police#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Dragged By Car in Seneca County

A Geneva man faces charges after he was dragged by a car along County Road 121 in Fayette Tuesday afternoon. Dominick D’Eredita, the Third, is accused of breaking a door handle of a car and reaching in an open window and grabbing the driver’s arm. He is also accused of recklessly opening the door of a second moving vehicle and trying to take control of it, which caused the driver to speed up and drag the 44-year old.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Woman Accused of Driving on a Suspended License

A 27-year old Geneva woman was ticketed by Penn Yan Police Monday morning following a traffic stop in the village. Shaquandra Singleton was seen driving on Lake Street while her driver’s license was allegedly suspended. A traffic stop was initiated and Singleton was cited for aggravated unlicensed operation of a...
GENEVA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Arrested on Criminal Contempt Charge

A Waterloo man was arrested Monday on a warrant out of the town of Waterloo. Timothy Torbitt is accused of violating a full stay-away order of protection last Saturday. Torbitt has been charged with criminal contempt and was awaiting arraignment. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger...
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

Felony Charges for Geneva Man Following Assault

A Geneva man faces felony charges after a Monday evening domestic dispute. The Geneva Police Department reports the arrest of Kenneth Nelson around 5:30pm, Monday. He allegedly violated an order of protection and began beating the protected person as well as another individual who tried to stop the violence. Get...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Elmira Man Charged With Three Counts of Attempted Murder

An Elmira man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after police say he allegedly shot at a parked car that had people inside of it Monday morning. 36-year old Elliott Barner is also charged with criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon. Barner gave himself up to police after a brief standoff.
ELMIRA, NY
FL Radio Group

Missing Hunter Located in Yates County

An 81-year old Massachusetts man was safely reunited with his hunting party after being reported missing in Yates County Monday night. The man was hunting with a group within the Italy Hill State Forest when he failed to meet up with them at around 6 o’clock. He was located a few hours later, uninjured, at a residence on Italy Valley Road. The unidentified man was brought back to his vehicle and reunited with his hunting party.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy