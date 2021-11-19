Ithaca College Announces Cluster of COVID Cases

The Cayuga County Health Department has announced four vaccination clinics for next week at the Fingerlakes Mall. November 30 will see two clinics – one for adults and one for children. December 1 will offer Pfizer doses for those 12 and older while December 3rd will have Pfizer and Moderna boosters available. Registration is required. Registration information is available here.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO