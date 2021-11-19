ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca College Announces Cluster of COVID Cases

By Lucas Day
 7 days ago

Ithaca College has identified a cluster of five new positive COVID-19 cases among Ithaca College students and employees who have accessed the Ithaca College campus. A...

Penn Yan COVID Clinic

The Old Gordmans Building, located at 254 Lake Street in Penn Yan, will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11. The clinic will run from 3:30-5:00pm, Monday. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration information is available here. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on...
PENN YAN, NY
Upcoming COVID Clinics

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Saturday in Sodus at Sodus Community Health. From 9:00am until noon, the clinic is offering Pfizer does for those under the age of 18. Geneva Community Health, located at 601 West Washington Street, will also be holding a children’s vaccination clinic from 5:00-8:00pm on Monday. Registration information can be found here.
SODUS, NY
More Vaccination Clinics in Cayuga County Announced

The Cayuga County Health Department has announced four vaccination clinics for next week at the Fingerlakes Mall. November 30 will see two clinics – one for adults and one for children. December 1 will offer Pfizer doses for those 12 and older while December 3rd will have Pfizer and Moderna boosters available. Registration is required. Registration information is available here.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
CCC’s Nursing Program Ranked Top in State

Cayuga Community College’s Nursing Program has been ranked top associate’s degree program for nursing in New York. Nursing Schools Almanac placed the school top among nearly 70 similar programs throughout the state. Their ratings are based on an evaluation of each college’s record of graduates passing the required national licensing exam for nurses on their first attempt. CCC’s first time pass rate for the test is 98.1%
CAYUGA, NY
Cayuga County COVID Clinics

The Cayuga County Health Department has announced two COVID vaccination clinics will be held at the Fingerlakes Mall on November 30. From 12:00-3:00pm, Johnson & Johnson first doses will be offered along with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters. From 4:00-5:00pm, first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to children ages 5-11. Registration is required. To register visit the county’s website.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
