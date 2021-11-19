5 Concrete & Aggregates Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges

The prospects of the Zacks Utility – Electric Power industry look better in 2022 as demand for utility services from the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) group is picking up on the vaccination drive and resumption of economic activities. Per the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), electricity sales to residential, commercial and industrial groups have improved in 2021 from the year-ago levels. The trend will likely continue next year as well. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s climate prediction center forecasts below-normal temperatures along portions of the northern tier of the United States while warmer-than-average conditions are most likely across South United States and much of the country’s eastern region. The expected less favorable winter weather in some regions can lower demand and profitability in the near term.

