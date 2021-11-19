ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

Warren County COVID update Friday, Nov. 19

By Sarah Darmanjian
 7 days ago

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- Warren County said there are an additional 63 cases of COVID as of Friday, 18 of which are hospitalized. One resident is critically sick with the virus.

The county is monitoring 551 active cases and is urging residents to get tested for COVID before Thanksgiving get-togethers . They said all the new cases reported Friday were from community spread.

“Our region continues to see a significant spike in COVID-19 transmission, with the majority of its new cases in Warren County arising from workplace exposures, family/household exposures, and indoor events/gatherings. Presume you will be exposed to COVID-19 when going into a crowded public setting, and please take precautions accordingly,” the county said.

27 of the 63 cases reported Friday were in vaccinated people. Warren County Health Services are recommending those eligible to get vaccinated or get a booster shot if they qualify. Vaccination clinics are going to be held. For more information visit the county’s COVID website .

