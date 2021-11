AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), U.S. Reps. Lloyd Doggett (Texas-35) and Michael McCaul (Texas-10), as well as a bipartisan group of 31 other members of the Texas congressional delegation sent a letter on Wednesday to Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo calling for Texas to be considered for the future sites of the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) and National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP) as authorized by the CHIPS for America Act.

