Corning Inc. announces Velocity® Vials to help speed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines

The L.A. County Department of Public Health announced that, starting on Monday, Nov. 8, the City of L.A. would “require proof of full vaccination for entry into the indoor portions of restaurants, bars, coffee shops, breweries, wineries, gyms, spas, nail salons, barbershops, movie theaters, shopping malls, and entertainment and recreation venues” for all patrons 12 and older. This also includes public facilities such as senior centers, service centers, and so forth. Those who have medical or religious exemptions are allowed to use an outdoor area, or may show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours previous to using the indoor area. Customers without proof of vaccination can still briefly go inside to use the restroom, order, or pick up something as long as they are masked. The announcement also mentions a virtual training and certificate program for L.A. City businesses that will be released sometime next week.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO