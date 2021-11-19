ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning Inc. announces Velocity® Vials to help speed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines

By George Stockburger
abc27.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning Incorporated today introduced Corning Velocity® Vials, which the company says will help “industry-leading drugmakers respond to the COVID-19 pandemic at speed.”. The specially engineered Type I borosilicate vials are externally coated with the company’s “proprietary technology,” which Corning says leads to increased efficiency and...

