ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

PHOTOS: New ‘Walt’s Holiday Lodge’ Metal Ornament Set at Walt Disney World

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The newest addition to the “Walt’s Holiday Lodge” merchandise collection is this set of ornaments. We found it...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

You Can Buy and Live in a Disney Resort Room For Only $50,000

Have you ever had the dream to just live at Disney World? For many of us Disney fans, the idea of being able to live at a Disney World Resort, experience the theming and magic at all times seems like a dream. Well, although it may be too expensive to live every day of your life at a Disney World Resort, we may have a solution that is relatively affordable and will leave you with the ability to live in a Disney World property!
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

More Physical Altercations at Walt Disney World – 3 New Stories of Cast Members and Guests Fighting Over Park Rules

Disney World visitors and cast members clashed in tension-filled moments over rules about masks and parade route enforcement, according to law-enforcement reports that depict three incidents happening within less than three weeks at the Magic Kingdom. Nobody appears to be arrested after the encounters although the sheriff’s deputies responded and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney Springs#Disney Collection#Ornament#World Of Disney#Wdwnt#Wdw News
Polygon

This is how Disney parks’ Fastpass spun completely out of control

Since its launch in 2017, Kevin Perjurer’s Defunctland YouTube channel has made in-depth videos detailing the histories of both failed and successful amusement parks and their rides, including Disneyland and Disney World. With extremely thorough narratives, Perjurer asks questions that should interest even those who aren’t theme park enthusiasts: Who crafts the societal vision of fun? Why do fun places exist, and how do they get built? And is it possible for everyone who wants the experience to enjoy themselves at a theme park, even if they’re not rich?
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

New Restaurant Announced for Walt Disney World’s EPCOT

Big news keeps on coming! Disney Parks are dishing out all sorts of excitement at the Destination D23 event. Exciting Walt Disney World Resort experiences are making a return such as Magic Kingdom’s beloved Festival of Fantasy Parade, Disney’s Hollywood Studios Fantasmic, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom newly named and revamped Finding Nemo musical! Let’s move on over to EPCOT, as this Theme Park has a new restaurant in the works.
RESTAURANTS
touringplans.com

New Features in the iOS Lines App for Walt Disney World

There’s a new update to the iOS version of the WDW Lines app, and here’s what it means for you. Add a Lightning Lane return time that you’ve secured. Add a Boarding Group number you’ve been assigned. Add a duration to attractions like Club Cool. Add a scheduled arrival time...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
thekingdominsider.com

New Walt Disney World Swan Reserve Hotel Celebrates Grand Opening

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort celebrated the grand opening of its newest addition, the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve on Friday, Nov. 12 with a ribbon cutting ceremony, bringing together hotel owners Tishman and MetLife along with executives from Walt Disney World and Marriott International. This new...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ Loungefly Mini Backpack at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We’ve seen our fair share of “Star Wars” Loungefly bags, but this new mini backpack is inspired by the first “Star Wars” film, “A New Hope.” It’s now available throughout Walt Disney World and we found it in Discovery Trading Co. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
LIFESTYLE
themainstreetmouse.com

Holiday Magic Has Arrived at Walt Disney World Resort for the 2021 Season

From the Walt Disney World News and written by: jacquelinelogan. LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (Nov. 12, 2021) – This holiday season marks the return of Candlelight Processional at EPCOT and a new holiday-themed after-hours event, “Disney Very Merriest After Hours,” at Magic Kingdom Park. As 2021 holiday festivities officially kick off Nov. 12 across Walt Disney World Resort, guests will discover a sleigh-full of festive entertainment, whimsical décor, seasonal food and drinks, special merchandise and more. Here is a look at merrymaking that can be found this year during the 50th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort:
TRAVEL
orlandomeeting.com

New Business Resort in the Middle of the Magic: Walt Disney World Swan Reserve

Get a sneak peek at Walt Disney World Swan Reserve (pictured), now officially open to guests at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando. The Walt Disney World Swan Reserve at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort offers groups an oasis in the middle of the magic of Walt Disney World® Resort. Designed to cater to meetings and events, the hotel’s luxurious yet tranquil design offers an invitation for inspiration. Here is a look at why your group will want to make it part of your next visit to Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy