First Indigenous-owned cosmetics line stands for inclusivity

By Rudy Villarreal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, Texas -- An Indigenous-owned skincare and cosmetics brand is leading the way on inclusivity. Ah-Shi Beauty features a wide range...

POPSUGAR

Disney Collaborated With Latina-Owned Alamar Cosmetics For This Encanto Makeup Collection, and We Can Hardly Contain Ourselves

There are no words that can fully express the excitement so many of us felt when we learned about Disney's new animated film, Encanto. The movie, which is out on Nov. 24, takes place in Colombia and centers a big Latinx family, whose magical powers are sourced from La Casita — their house. But wait, we have even more amazing news! In its first Latinx-owned brand collaboration, Disney Studios has partnered with Latina-owned cosmetics brand Alamar Cosmetics to create the cutest makeup collection since who knows when.
MAKEUP
Benzinga

Indigenous Cannabis Opportunities In America: Where Do They Stand Today?

Indigenous Nations within America's borders hold various views regarding cannabis legalization and implementation although several dozen tribes have implemented or legalized cannabis in medical or adult-use form. Still, many are opposed to entering the space for various reasons. The constant, oft-confusing, multi-layered state and federal laws that conflict with sovereign...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Parade

25 Indigenous and Native-Owned Businesses to Shop this Holiday

November marks more than the beginning of the holiday shopping season, it’s also National Native American Heritage Month. While Native-inspired designs are always a hit, the businesses on this list produce designs that are Native-made, not just Native-inspired. Take a minute to learn about these small businesses, all owned and operated by Indigenous individuals or tribes. While you’re at it, you might find some items to scratch off that shopping list! Here are 25 Indigenous and native-owned businesses to shop this holiday season and always.
BEAUTY & FASHION
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
Apartment Therapy

10 Indigenous-Owned Home Brands to Shop Now and Forever for Home Decor and Beyond

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. From kayaks to baby bottles, there’s a lot many people owe to Indigenous peoples, especially when it comes to the design world. That’s why there’s no better time to shop Indigenous-owned brands than during National Native American Heritage Month in November — though once you’ve scrolled through these finds, you’ll likely want to bookmark these shops to reference long after this month ends. While it’s never okay to have cultural appropriation in your home, supporting makers and brands owned by Indigenous people can help their businesses grow, celebrate their hard work and heritage, and even help sustain Indigenous communities. From cozy blankets and colorful wall art to bold rugs and unique accessories, there’s a pick for every aesthetic and person out there. You might even want to start your holiday shopping a little early with these goods for the home and beyond.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Shape Magazine

8 Indigenous-Owned Wellness Brands That Take Holistic Living to a Whole New Level

November is Native American Heritage Month — a moment to honor not only the strength of Native people but also to celebrate their diverse culture and history. Indigenous people across the U.S. and globally are by no means strangers to honing in on wellness including mind, body, and spirit. In fact, many tribes have a tradition of wellness and healing that's passed down from generation to generation, according to Native-focused health resource We R Native. And within many Indigenous cultures, the concept of health goes beyond the absence of disease; it's often about maintaining a balance of all parts of life, including physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing along with respect for the environment, according to research.
LIFESTYLE
The Blade

Fashion designer Darryl Brown launches own Adidas line

The line stretched out the door of Darryl Brown’s just-opened headquarters for his fashion line Midwest Kids. Everyone was here to get their hands — and feet — on a fresh pair of OG Forum 84 Adidas sneakers, as designed by Mr. Brown, who was wearing a hoodie with the phrase “The Journey Makes the Story Better” embroidered on the back.
TOLEDO, OH
beautypackaging.com

Faca Releases ‘First Transparent Jar of Recycled PMMA’ for Cosmetics

To commemorate its 50th anniversary Faca Packaging is launching new environmentally friendly packaging for the cosmetics industry—from refillable to biodegradable and other sustainable packaging solutions—that have been presented to help the circular economy. According to Faca, in 1991, they were the world's first company to supply PMMA (“the most transparent...
ENVIRONMENT
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outsidemagazine

What You Missed: Deb Haaland Orders Removal of Offensive Names on Federal Land

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. Welcome to What You Missed, our daily digest of breaking news and topical perspectives from across the outdoor world. You can also get this news delivered to your email inbox six days a week by signing up for the What You Missed newsletter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Design Taxi

Bison Uncover Trove Of Ancient Rock Art In Canada, As The Prophecies Foretold

Back in December 2019, the Wanuskewin Heritage Park reintroduced bison to land inhabited by Canada’s First Nations people, over a century after the creature was nearly hunted into extinction. The Elders of Wahpeton Dakota had long believed the bison would bring them good luck, and as it turns out, it took less than a year for fortune to bear fruit.
ANIMALS
The Oregonian

In Oregon, partnerships nurture Indigenous first foods in urban centers

A city isn’t the most likely place for an Indigenous crop revival. But across the greater Portland area, governments like Metro and the city of Portland have been partnering with organizations and tribes to promote Native American land access and cultivation of first foods, the term used for traditional local foods that have nourished Indigenous people for centuries.
OREGON STATE
abc7ny.com

Marvel to release comic showcasing Indigenous heroes

Indigenous heroes have historically been underrepresented in the comic world, but Marvel's Voices is setting out to change that narrative with the release of their "Heritage #1" comic. Marvel's "Voices: Heritage #1" is a "one-shot" comic that spotlights some of Marvel's greatest Indigenous superheroes. Through high-octane art, Indigenous and First...
COMICS
metalinjection

DEFTONES Has Their Own Line Of Weed Now

Deftones is taking their love of weed to the masses with their new line of cannabis products, aptly named Deftones Cannabis. The line is currently available only in California and was created in collaboration with Golden Barn. So if you're in California, grab The Passenger Box and let us know...
PHARMACEUTICALS
abc7ny.com

'ShopLocalish: Holiday Deals and Steals' features deep discounts on fine American-made products

Searching for that perfect holiday gift? Localish is here to help!. "#ShopLocalish: Holiday Deals & Steals" is back with incredible deals on American-made products from 23 small businesses located across the country, including wine glasses and fragrant candles, organic beauty products, award-winning skincare products, tasty food, cool accessories, products for the kitchen and home, and even an Oprah favorite.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dailybruin.com

American Indian/Indigenous Languages Seminar extends reach, becomes inclusive forum

After more than three decades in session, the American Indian/Indigenous Languages Seminar at the Department of Linguistics has grown to become a forum for linguists to study Indigenous languages, as well as present and receive feedback on their research in the subject. Linguistics 265A: American Indian/Indigenous Languages Seminar is a...
EDUCATION

