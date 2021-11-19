First Indigenous-owned cosmetics line stands for inclusivity

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. From kayaks to baby bottles, there’s a lot many people owe to Indigenous peoples, especially when it comes to the design world. That’s why there’s no better time to shop Indigenous-owned brands than during National Native American Heritage Month in November — though once you’ve scrolled through these finds, you’ll likely want to bookmark these shops to reference long after this month ends. While it’s never okay to have cultural appropriation in your home, supporting makers and brands owned by Indigenous people can help their businesses grow, celebrate their hard work and heritage, and even help sustain Indigenous communities. From cozy blankets and colorful wall art to bold rugs and unique accessories, there’s a pick for every aesthetic and person out there. You might even want to start your holiday shopping a little early with these goods for the home and beyond.

