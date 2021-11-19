First Indigenous-owned cosmetics line stands for inclusivity

November is Native American Heritage Month — a moment to honor not only the strength of Native people but also to celebrate their diverse culture and history. Indigenous people across the U.S. and globally are by no means strangers to honing in on wellness including mind, body, and spirit. In fact, many tribes have a tradition of wellness and healing that's passed down from generation to generation, according to Native-focused health resource We R Native. And within many Indigenous cultures, the concept of health goes beyond the absence of disease; it's often about maintaining a balance of all parts of life, including physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing along with respect for the environment, according to research.
