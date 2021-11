On, the fast-growing Swiss running brand, just reported quarterly results for the first time as a public company. In the third quarter, On reported a net sales growth of 68% to 218.0 million Swiss francs, or about $234 million, and a net income of 13 million Swiss francs, or about $14 million. Shares of the newly-public athletic company rose as high as 22% in the early afternoon on Tuesday. Backed by tennis champion Roger Federer, On sold 31.1 million shares for $24 each in its IPO in September, which brought the company’s value to more than $6 billion, Reuters reported. In its filing with the...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO