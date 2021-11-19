ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo Infinite's campaign co-op and Forge modes have been delayed again

By K. Holt
Engadget
 7 days ago

The for the campaign have arrived and it's looking like an exciting step forward for the series. Unfortunately, players will have to wait even longer than expected to play the mode with their friends. Developer 343 Industries that Halo Infinite won't have...

www.engadget.com

gamingbolt.com

Halo Infinite Season 2 Won’t Launch Until May 2022, Campaign Co-op and Forge Details Coming in January

Yesterday, Microsoft shadow dropped Halo Infinite’s multiplayer three weeks before it’s intended launch in celebration of Xbox 20th anniversary, and unsurprisingly, it’s got off to a flying start. Though currently technically in beta, the free-to-play multiplayer features everything it was supposed to have upon its actual launch, which includes all the modes, maps, cosmetics, and the first Battle Pass. Essentially, Halo Infinite’s first multiplayer season, Heroes of Reach, has kicked off early.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Halo Infinite Multiplayer mode starts today

In a nutshell, not to hold you back for long: from now on, the multiplayer portion of Halo Infinite is available to download as a beta for everyone (and gold doesn’t need gold to gamble). All maps and game modes and the Battle Pass for Season 1 are included, stats and unlocked items are included in the final version so there’s really no reason not to start right away.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Halo Infinite's Campaign Promises Master Chief's Last Stand

Without Halo, there wouldn’t be an Xbox. Bungie’s seminal shooter single-handedly made Microsoft’s first home console worth owning back in 2001. Not only that, it proved that the first-person shooter genre could thrive on consoles, not just PCs. Halo is a pretty big deal. Halo Infinite promises to be the...
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Halo Infinite’s Competitive modes separate controller queue from KBM

Halo Infinite may allow for cross-play between PC and Xbox consoles, but that doesn’t mean keyboard warriors have to play against controller scrubs. For the first time in Halo’s 20 year history, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer launched simultaneously on console and PC. From day one, players on Xbox and PC can play together regardless of input device.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Will Halo Infinite get a battle royale mode?

While many are hoping that Halo Infinite will ship with a battle royale mode in the multiplayer, this is very unlikely to be the case. This is because when asked whether or not the game will have a battle royale mode in a 2018 Mixer livestream, 343 Industries Narrative Writer Jeff Easterling responded by saying "I'll tell you right now, the only BR we're interested in is Battle Rifle. The original BR. So, calm yourself."
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Halo Infinite Ranked competitive mode, explained

To separate casual and new players from the most dedicated of Halo fans, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer features Ranked Arena for those looking to put their online skills to the test. Compared to Quick Play, this competitive game mode challenges players by removing particular on-screen menus and limiting what weapon they can start with. However, the crux of Ranked Arena is the game’s unique way of measuring your abilities with others online.
TECHNOLOGY
realsport101.com

Halo Infinite Co-Op Campaign Release Date: When can we play the story with friends?

In a shock to the system, Xbox has launched the Halo Infinite multiplayer three weeks early, but we have to wait for the rest of the game still. One of the most popular features in Halo games is the co-op campaign, which is the preferred way to play for many people. If you're looking forward to playing the new story with a friend, you'll be wondering what the Halo Infinite co-op campaign's release date is. Well, we have everything you need to know.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Video: New Footage Of Halo Infinite's Campaign Mission 'The Conservatory'

We've finally got our hands on Halo Infinite multiplayer, but will, unfortunately, have to wait until December 8th to play the campaign starring the one and only Master Chief. In the meantime, the folk over at IGN have released an exclusive video of the game's campaign, showing off five minutes of gameplay from 'The Conservatory' - a mission you'll encounter a few hours into the story mode.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Halo Infinite beta contents, modes, and maps revealed

The first Halo Infinite beta is live now, and you can start planning out your plan of attack now with the full list of maps and modes. Thanks to the Halo Infinite multiplayer early release which was rolled out as the final announcement from the Xbox 20th anniversary event, players around the world are starting to play in the beta for Halo Infinite multiplayer. The beta includes the start of the first season of Halo Infinite multiplayer, titled Heroes of Reach, which is set to run all the way through May 2022 - all the account and seasonal progress you make during the beta will transfer straight over to the full version of Halo Infinite when it launches alongside the campaign on December 8.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite's Craig The Brute Is Now A Rockstar In Campaign Easter Egg

Halo Infinite's campaign will memorialize Craig the Brute--a meme about Halo Infinite's poor visuals that have since been improved--it has been discovered. An Easter egg themed around Craig has been discovered in the game's campaign. "Craig" is apparently a famous touring musician in the year 2560. A concert poster with multiple tour dates and an album of Craig's Greatest Hits have been discovered in the campaign, as you can see in the images below.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How Theater Mode works in Halo Infinite

Theater Mode was first introduced in Halo 3, and it has appeared in every mainline Halo game since. Whether you’re trying to rewatch your best matches, inspect how an opponent got the better of you, or simply take some photos of your Spartan in action, this is where you’ll want to go. In this guide, we’ll walk you through some of the features of Halo Infinite’s Theater Mode, as well as some of its limitations.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Call of Duty pros stunned by Halo Infinite Beta’s ranked mode & team skins

Halo Infinite released a multiplayer beta early and, within moments, brought suffering to Call of Duty pros. Shocked by the game’s competitive offerings, CDL pros have honed in on Vanguard’s lack of ranked play and team skins. The relationship between a game and its esports scene is a complicated one....
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

'Halo is good again': The PC Gamer team reacts to Halo Infinite

Surprise—a new Halo came out this week! Master Chief might not return in earnest until December 8, but in celebration of the series' 20th anniversary, 343 Industries launched Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer a little early, as a treat. Now, we've had two years of The Master Chief Collection to warm us...
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Halo Infinite’s Training Mode Is Its Best Offering For New Players

I’d love to sit here and give you a full impressions piece on the multiplayer in Halo Infinite, but the line between “this is bad” and “I’m bad” is invisible to me when evaluating a multiplayer game. I can conclusively tell you that the Battle Pass progression is slow-going, which sucks, and that the game could do with a Slayer-only playlist because there’s too many people who refuse to play objectives, but other than that, the process becomes muddy. Does the VK78 Commando need a damage buff? Is the time-to-kill a little too high given the increased amount of movement options at the player’s disposal, or do I need to get better at clicking heads?
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Halo Infinite campaign preview: Here’s a great look at gameplay

Halo Infinite is less than a month away, and Stevivor was fortunate enough to take part in a special preview opportunity that opened up the game’s first four campaign missions. While we’re incorporating this gameplay experience into our Halo Infinite review in progress — quite literally in that the narration...
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Halo Infinite Forge mode release date, leaks, and more

Everyone knows that any Halo game worth its salt has to have a dedicated Halo Forge mode. With near-endless customisation at your fingertips, Spartans have long been able to create their own custom Halo experiences using the editing tools made available to them by developer 343 Industries in-game. 343 has...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Halo Infinite’s campaign is focused on normal difficulty, says developer

Heroic difficulty has traditionally been the standard for Halo campaigns, at least on the development side. In other words, that difficulty level is designed first, and others are scaled down or up from there. That’s changed for Halo Infinite. 343 Industries character director Stephen Dyck explained the reason for this...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Halo Infinite Co-op Mode Not Coming Until Season 2

A new Halo game without co-op just feels wrong, but we’ve all come to accept our fate. When Halo Infinite launches on December 8, players will have to wait–and according to reports, we’ll have to wait longer than we thought. 343 Industries creative lead Joseph Staten has confirmed that the extension of Infinite‘s first season means that co-op will be delayed along with Forge. Players can expect to see co-op added in Season 2 which will be launched in May 2022 at the earliest. Forge is scheduled to launch in Season 3, expected to drop around August or September 2022. Firm release dates haven’t been announced for either, however, and this is just speculation based on the average season length.
VIDEO GAMES

