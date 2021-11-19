Halo Infinite's campaign co-op and Forge modes have been delayed again

The first Halo Infinite beta is live now, and you can start planning out your plan of attack now with the full list of maps and modes. Thanks to the Halo Infinite multiplayer early release which was rolled out as the final announcement from the Xbox 20th anniversary event, players around the world are starting to play in the beta for Halo Infinite multiplayer. The beta includes the start of the first season of Halo Infinite multiplayer, titled Heroes of Reach, which is set to run all the way through May 2022 - all the account and seasonal progress you make during the beta will transfer straight over to the full version of Halo Infinite when it launches alongside the campaign on December 8.

