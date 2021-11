A long-shot bid by a group of crypto users to buy a relic of American history has moved one step closer to reality. On Wednesday afternoon, the organizers behind ConstitutionDAO said that they had achieved $25 million in donations -- already surpassing the original goal of $20 million -- for the auction, which is set to take place on Thursday. The auction for the rare copy of the U.S. Constitution is being organized by Sotheby's, and the donation goal was set based on an estimate originally put forward by the auction house.

