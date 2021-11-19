Small businesses are the hearts of small towns like Hinton. Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to shopping local all across the US on Saturday, November 27th. In Hinton, Second Saturdays organizes the vendors for Small Business Saturday and Hinton’s Hometown Christmas assists with advertising. Hinton’s store front businesses will be participating but there will also be vendors lined up on streets, in the McCreery Hotel, and in The Magnolia Room at the Guest House Inn. Andrea Richmond who is a volunteer with Hinton’s Hometown Christmas and a vendor for Small Business Saturday expressed that shopping local is important because it helps the small business owners provide for their families. Richmond stated “This not only allows the businesses to stay open and provide us with items we need, but it also allows business owners and employees to provide for themselves and their families. When someone shops at a local business, they are putting money back into that small community. These businesses are the ones that pay local taxes and help out local teams, clubs, and organizations when they need donations to thrive.” Richmond later stated that herself and other volunteers feel it is important to provide vendor opportunities like Small Business Saturday. “Creating events in our town also helps to bring in extra revenue from tourists who attend those events and it showcases our wonderful community. As a volunteer we try to be supportive of anything that fosters growth in our county. With Railroad Days being canceled two years in a row, our local vendors have not been able to bring in as much revenue as they have in the past. COVID alone has devastated many locals, so we feel it is now more important than ever to support our locals.” said Richmond. Come out and shop local on this Small Business Saturday!!

The post A Day to Support Hinton's Small Businesses appeared first on The Hinton News .