Washington State

Florist Who Refused Same-Sex Wedding Job Settles With Couple

By The Skanner Editorials
 7 days ago
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A florist in Washington state who was in an eight-year legal battle that reached the U.S. Supreme Court will retire after settling with the same-sex couple whose wedding job she refused. Barronelle Stutzman of Richland, Washington, announced the settlement Thursday, saying she has paid $5,000...

Debbie St Germain
6d ago

Henry, it is not about hatred. Christianity is about loving the sinner, but not the sin. many doctors decline to perform abortions because of religious beliefs. I design various products but if asked to design something for a gay wedding, I would like to have the right to decline. at the same time, I would not design anything depicting hatred against anyone who is gay.

Thp III
6d ago

Yet you can refuse service if you don’t show your proof of the non vaccine, vaccine, or have on a face cover.🤷‍♂️

J.R. Parsons
6d ago

Anyone should have the right to refuse service. There is the option of going somewhere else.

The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.

