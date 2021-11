The Denver Nuggets (9-4) were in an early slump to start the season, but they’ve ripped off four straight wins. They’ll be looking to make it a clean five in a row tonight against the Dallas Mavericks (8-4) on the road. Denver won the lone matchup between these two squads last season, and you have to go back to the 2018-19 season to find a matchup between these two squads where Denver won multiple games in a row in the series.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO