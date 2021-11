Pair will make a presentation on November 22. Bridgestone Corporation and Michelin Group are teaming up to make tyre production more sustainable. The pair are set to make a presentation on November 22 about increasing the amount of recovered carbon black used in the creation of new tyres. Carbon black – a key component of tyres – is a sooty product that comes from the burning of petrochemicals. It’s added to tyres in order to protect them from UV damage and helps to make them stronger and more durable. It’s also the reason why tyres are black.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO