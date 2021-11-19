ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, MN

When do retail stores open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday 2021?

 7 days ago
Nov 19, 2021

Thanksgiving week marks the start of the busiest shopping period of the year, with retailers and businesses hoping to lure eager spenders with a flurry of deals. But when can the buying bonanza start?

Here's a list of the opening hours for major retailers on either Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. For a list of indoor mall holiday hours, click here.

We would also encourage you to check with local small businesses. There are too many to list here, but many will have special Black Friday hours and deals. Also keep in mind deals will be available through many retailers online starting Thanksgiving, even if physical stores aren't open that day.

Ace Hardware

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Hours vary by location

Albertville Premium Outlets

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

*Note: Individual stores within the mall can set their own hours

Barnes and Noble

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Generally 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Bed Bath and Beyond

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m.-10 p.m.

Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops

Thanksgiving: Open at 9 a.m.

Black Friday: Open at 5 a.m.

Costco

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Hours can vary, but generally either 9 a.m. or 10 a.m.

CVS

Thanksgiving: Many locations will be open, though pharmacy hours will likely differ

Black Friday: Generally normal hours

Dick's Sporting Goods

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Most stores open 5 a.m.-10 p.m.

DSW

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Varies by location, usually between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Gamestop

Thanksgiving: 5 p.m.-9 p.m. (via Tennessean)

Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Gap

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m. (via RetailMeNot)

H&M

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Varies by location

Home Depot

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Open, but store hours vary

IKEA

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Regular store hours of 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Macy's

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m.-11:50 p.m.

Marshalls

Thanksgiving: Closed (via The Holiday Hours)

Black Friday: Most opening at 7 a.m.

Menards

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Open, but store hours vary

Nordstrom

Thanksgiving: Closed (via Tennessean)

Black Friday: Regular hours

Old Navy

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Hours vary, some locations (such as at Eagan outlet mall) will open as early as 6 a.m.

Petco

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Hours vary by location

Petsmart

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m. (via The Holiday Schedule)

Target

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Most stores will open at 7 a.m., but exact hours can vary

Twin Cities Premium Outlets (Eagan)

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

*Note: Individual stores within the mall can set their own hours

Walgreen's

Thanksgiving: 24-hour locations will remain open as usual, but other stores will be open 9 am.-6 p.m.; check ahead to be safe

Black Friday: Regular hours, for the most part

Walmart

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Stores open at 5 a.m.

Woodbury Common Premium Outlets

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

World Market

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

