In the state of Massachusetts, you're more likely to hit a deer than a bear, but it's the whereabouts that just might surprise you. First off, allow me to welcome you into mating season for most animals, but in particular, deer. This is when you should be cautious the most as the deer are on the hunt (pun intended) for a mate. Maddie recently shared some tips to avoid hitting a deer, but sometimes, it's unavoidable.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO