ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The Institute Of Financial Wellness: America's First Multi-Media Financial Education Network Introduced By Nationally Noted Experts

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when public awareness and the need for a solid financial position have reached all-time highs, a nationally noted team is introducing a new platform to provide what's been missing: unbiased, engaging, fact-based financial education, resources, and services for every American. The Institute of Financial Wellness is the first multi-media platform providing free access to all the financial information and resources people need to develop customized strategies for every stage of life.

The team of financial services thought-leaders, digital media veterans, and financial professionals developed the first-of-a-kind platform, as well as a Financial Professional Network which is available to enable customers to implement their customized plans.

"Based on my 25 years of experience running large financial services firms and leading hundreds of financial professionals, we recognized the need to establish the Institute of Financial Wellness to provide engaging, unbiased, fact-based information giving Americans the clarity and confidence needed to make the right financial decisions for their lives," said Erik Sussman, IFW CEO & Co-Founder. "Importantly, we ensure that our customer journey helps people take action by selecting a Financial Professional who is committed to the same holistic and unbiased approach that addresses all aspects of financial well-being."

Added Darren Sussman, IFW President and Co-Founder: "Financial education does not have to be boring, elitist, or hard to understand. What sets the Institute of Financial Wellness apart is our commitment to deliver engaging, thoughtful, and unbiased programming that is curated in ways similar to other categories like science, the arts, or sports -- so people actually understand and enjoy it!"

Specifically, here's how it works. Consumers:

  • Begin by reviewing educational resources and content relevant to their unique life stages
  • Register and participate in a financial educational webinar relevant to them
  • Sign up to receive a free personalized report about their current situation
  • Connect with a human IFW Concierge to gather information to produce the report
  • Select a financial professional to review and explain their personalized report
  • Meet with their selected financial professional regarding recommendations, potential solutions and implementation of a customized plan

Every step of the way, the IFW team monitors the process and ensures the consumers have favorable experiences, and also provides ongoing content, education, guidance and support.

About the Institute of Financial WellnessThe Institute of Financial Wellness is America's first multi-media financial education company providing free access to the unbiased, engaging, fact-based information Americans need to ensure their best lives. Established by professionals with decades of experience running financial services firms and media companies, the IFW seeks to serve as America's most trusted company for financial education, resources and services. More information is available at www.the-ifw.com

Media Contact: NewStar Media Rhonda Price 324294@email4pr.com (561) 371-9407

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-institute-of-financial-wellness-americas-first-multi-media-financial-education-network-introduced-by-nationally-noted-experts-301429234.html

SOURCE The Institute of Financial Wellness

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

The Most Successful Startups Mix Business And Friendship To Build Teams, Study Shows

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding the right team is critical for a startup's success and most aren't taking the right approach, finds research from the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business. With the right strategy - a mix that has founders both liking each other due to shared values and experiences and having the proper complementary skills and capabilities - startups can foster better team dynamics and have more success raising funds, being productive, and earning profits.
ECONOMY
Gwinnett Daily Post

Delta Community’s Financial Education Center earns national honor

Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia’s largest credit union, has been recognized by the Credit Union National Association for the outstanding educational opportunities delivered through its Financial Education Center. The comprehensive program offers a wide array of free on-site and virtual financial workshops, online courses and other resources. CUNA presented Delta...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
inforisktoday.com

Six Insights on the Future of Digital Risk for Financial Institutions

A global pandemic has transformed the way companies operate, increasing reliance on remote work and cloud-based services. These transformations, however, increase the number of digital risks enterprises are exposed to. The overall lack of control and visibility of cloud-based services, shadow IT, and unsecure internet connections have created a need for enhanced transparency into a company’s digital footprint.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Education#Americas#Financial Services#Multi#Americans#Ifw Ceo Co Founder
dailyhodl.com

Altcoin Project Explodes 650% After Crypto Giant Coinbase Announces Partnership

An under-the-radar altcoin project is melting portfolios after partnering with the top US crypto exchange Coinbase. In a new announcement, Coinbase says it will work alongside developers of the cryptocurrency wallet platform Bread (BRD). The move will soon give current users the option to custody their holdings on Coinbase Wallet.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
TheStreet

Global Fintech, Jeeves, And MasterCard Join Forces To Offer Fully Locally-Issued Physical And Virtual Cards For Mexican Businesses

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexico is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, yet its local businesses still struggle to access credit without exorbitant fees and tedious paperwork. Mastercard, the world's leading payments company, and Jeeves, the preferred financial partner for Mexican businesses, have partnered together to solve this issue by launching the first physical card that allows companies to pay in any local currency from all countries Mastercard currently operates.
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet

Virtual Assistants Have Become A Game-Changer For CSP Customer Engagement: Digital Channels Have Surged With COVID-19 And VAs Are Gaining Traction

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Assistants: A Game-Changer for CSP Customer Engagement" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The widespread adoption of virtual assistants can help CSPs to improve engagement and competitiveness, while reducing costs. Changing customer habits and the growing ubiquity of Alexa and Google...
MARKETS
TheStreet

The United States Food And Beverages Outlook: Market Poised To Register Strong Growth In Q4 2021 And Q1 2022

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Food and Beverages Market Outlook, 2021 - Grains, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy, Meat, Poultry and Seafood, Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, Animal Food, Tobacco, Non- Alcoholic and Alcoholic Beverages Market Size, Share and Companies to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
DRINKS
TheStreet

Economic Growth In Quebec's Indigenous Communities--The Government Of Canada Announces The Renewal Of The True North Treasure And Forest Full Value Initiatives

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The inclusion of Indigenous Peoples in key sectors of the Canadian and Quebec economies is an important part of our post-COVID-19 economic recovery. While the Grand Economic Circle of Indigenous People and Quebec is taking place in Montreal, the...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Global Automotive Infotainment Market Report 2021: OF Fitted Segment Dominated In 2020 And Is On Track To Generate USD 9.6 Billion By 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Infotainment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Heads-up Display, Navigation Unit, Display Unit), by Fit Type, by Vehicle Type, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global automotive infotainment market...
MARKETS
TheStreet

PROG Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing Of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering And Satisfaction Of Tender Offer Financing Condition

PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) , the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, and Four Technologies, today announced the completion of its previously announced offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.00% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "notes") in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The notes are general unsecured obligations of PROG Holdings and will be guaranteed by certain of PROG Holdings' existing and future domestic subsidiaries.
BUSINESS
West Central Reporter

Top 50 largest PPP loans provided to small businesses in ZIP Code 62681 in April 2020

Here are the top 50 largest PPP loans provided in April 2020 to small businesses in ZIP Code 62681, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors or self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
SMALL BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy