ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyme, CT

Carolyn Bacdayan, curator of the past, tells historians to 'carry on'

By Elizabeth Regan
The Day
The Day
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QrvXe_0d21vBGZ00
Carolyn Bacdayan laughs as she reacts to a speaker during a ceremony Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the Lyme Public Library. The Lyme archives were renamed the Carolyn Bacdayan Local History Archives in honor of her longtime service. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Lyme — It has been Carolyn Bacdayan's mission to make space for history — and to advocate for the paper artifacts that fill it.

Bacdayan, founder of the Lyme Local History Archives and the former town historian, said her methods over the past 26 years have included luring people in with tea and cookies or cornering them at town meetings to ask what plans they have for preserving their family documents.

Otherwise, she said, this is what can happen when long established residents of Lyme die with piles of papers in their basements and attics: "Their children fly in from California for a long weekend. They've already arranged with the rubbish people for the Dumpsters. They arrive on a Friday, they work all weekend, and they're out of here. And things go straight into the Dumpster."

Bacdayan — archivist emeritus who is now retired — was at the Lyme Public Library, home of the archives since 2014, for the Thursday morning rededication of the room she has helped fill with 40 collections and more than 10,000 documents chronicling Lyme's history.

Now called the Carolyn Bacdayan Local History Archives, the collection was officially launched in 1998 as part of the nonprofit organization now known as Lyme Public Hall & Local History Archives Inc. The original archives proliferated in the basement of the Public Hall on Hamburg Road.

Lyme Public Hall member Ann Brubaker told the small group — assembled by invitation in advance of a larger spring gathering — that it would be a vast understatement to say the original location at the Public Hall was not ideal. She recalled how professional archivists brought in by Bacdayan pointed out the dangers of the water pipes running across the ceiling directly over the shelves of documents.

"It didn't phase Carolyn," Brubaker said. "We had an emergency plan. Everybody knew what they were going to grab. There was tons of plastic that could roll down from the top of the shelves and cover everything. It really was an amazing operation."

It was filled with items that donors would not have given to anybody other than Bacdayan, according to Brubaker. "I really believe people had such faith in Carolyn that, if they gave family collections, they would be well cared for."

The archives' move out of the 1887 Public Hall into the public library built almost a century later was hailed by Bacdayan for improved storage and working conditions, as well as heightened visibility. She told her well-wishers Thursday that the people of Lyme deserve a safe place for the town's historical records.

"We need to make sure that we have the archival materials that allow them to glean the most they can out of what their sense of place is," she said.

Bacdayan, 85, lives in town with her husband, Albert. She retired to Lyme after serving as a director of planning at the University of Kentucky's teaching hospital.

Bacdayan was raised in New Haven as the daughter of a Yale professor and a mother who grew up in Iowa with the Sterling family name. The Iowa Sterlings had a genealogy that could be traced back to Lyme, where progenitor William Sterling is buried in the Sterling Cemetery and where Sterling City Road cuts a winding, bucolic loop from Route 156.

Bacdayan has said her family visited Lyme during vacations and holidays, and she enjoyed time at Lake Uncas and the Hamburg Fair.

The collection that grew under Bacdayan includes papers from Lyme families going back generations, diaries, meeting records and financials from the town government and local organizations, oral histories from more than 45 residents, genealogies and newspaper clippings.

Julie Hughes, a volunteer archivist from Wilton who took over from Bacdayan at the beginning of this year, said the archives includes several unique collections that reveal histories that otherwise would remain hidden.

One is a scrapbook of indenture contracts from 1748 to 1840 that spell out the terms of servitude for those working off debt for a set period of time in return for things like room, board and lodging. Historians estimate that more than half of the original population of the American colonies was brought over as indentured servants, according to National Geographic.

Hughes said African Americans and Native Americans were more likely to be enslaved than indentured at that time, but there are some freed slaves who subsequently became indentured. The legal indenture agreements were also a way for the government to provide for orphans who'd otherwise be wards of the state, she said.

Bacdayan said the indenture contracts were discovered in the attic of the old town hall by former Town Historian Hiram Maxim.

"Attics and basements," Hughes said. "The two worst places to put something."

Bacdayan, looking to both the future and the past, said it would be useful to examine the documents to determine which part of Lyme each contract emanated from. The town at the time consisted of parts of what is now East Lyme, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook and Salem.

"This is not just Lyme as we know it today," she said.

First Selectman Steve Mattson during the brief reception described Bacdayan as the town's physical connection with the past. He said she took the town's archives "from nothing, to the basement of the public hall, to the newly named facility here."

Lyme Public Hall & Local History Archives past President Bill Dennow in written remarks credited Bacdayan with laying the groundwork for the digitization of the archives, so documents are accessible to remote researchers.

Hughes estimated about 90% of the archive's most-used and important documents are available digitally. Yet that only accounts for about 5% of the total collection, she said.

A long-term goal is to partner with the Connecticut Digital Archive to get at least the most important collections online. Those include the memoir and diaries of Joseph Caples, an African American descended from slaves, who lived in Lyme in the early 1900s. They also include three boxes of audio recordings from early Lyme disease conferences made by Polly Murray, the resident known for sounding the alarm on the now eponymous disease that at the time had no name.

Bacdayan at the reception thanked the "many hands" that made the collection possible.

"All I can say is carry on," she concluded.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

US to restrict travel from eight African nations over new COVID-19 concerns

The U.S. will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other African countries starting on Monday in an effort to control the spread of the new omicron variant of COVID-19. In a statement announced on Friday, the Biden administration said it will restrict travel from Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.
TRAVEL
The Hill

Countries race to ban travel from southern Africa over new variant fears

Countries around the world are racing to ban travel from southern Africa after health officials identified a new COVID-19 variant that they warn may be vaccine-resistant. The head of the European Commission announced Friday that the governing body will propose banning travel from the southern African region to its member states due to uncertainty over the new variant.
TRAVEL
The Hill

More than 50 dead, one rescued in Russian mine explosion

More than 50 people are dead and one person has been rescued after an explosion at a coal mine in Siberia. The Listvyazhnaya mine exploded on Thursday after coal dust in a ventilation shaft caught fire while 287 people were in it, the BBC reported. Many were able to escape...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
East Lyme, CT
City
Lyme, CT
State
California State
City
Wilton, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
NBC News

Dow closes down 900 points as new Covid variant sparks market sell-off

U.S. stocks fell aggressively on Black Friday after a new Covid-19 variant was found in South Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped about 905 points, or 2.5 percent, for its worst day of the year, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slid 2.3 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively. The Dow was down more than 1,000 points at session lows. Friday was a shortened trading day, with U.S. markets closing at 1 p.m. ET because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
STOCKS
CBS News

NATO chief warns Russia of 'costs' if it moves on Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Russia Friday that any attempt to invade Ukraine would have costs, as concern mounts about a Russian military buildup near its former Soviet neighbor's borders. Ukraine says Moscow kept about 90,000 troops near their common border following massive war games in western Russia earlier this...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

GOP Rep. Boebert apologizes to Muslims for Omar remarks

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert apologized Friday for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. In her apology, Boebert didn’t address Omar’s criticism that Boebert made up her story about the encounter at the U.S. Capitol. Boebert...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hiram Maxim
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
The Hill

Ukrainian president accuses group of planning coup for next week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused a group of individuals of planning to stage a coup next week. Zelensky warned of "internal challenges" facing Ukraine, beyond the growing tensions over Russia's buildup of forces near the Ukrainian border. "We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation...
POLITICS
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
460
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy