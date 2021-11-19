ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krane Model Portfolios Now Available On Envestnet, Vestmark, And Adhesion

By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC ("KraneShares"), a global asset manager known for its China-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and innovative China investment strategies, today announced that Krane Model Portfolios are now available on the Envestnet, Vestmark, and Adhesion Turnkey Asset Management Platforms (TAMPs).

Krane Model Portfolios are differentiated core, strategic, and thematic model portfolios within Global, Emerging, and Chinese markets. With China playing a more critical role in the global economy, Krane Model Portfolios capture China's importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio

Krane currently offers four model portfolios:

"We are excited to provide our strategies to a broader range of clients by partnering with Evestnet, Adhesion, and Vestmark, three of the leading platforms in the industry," said Jonathan Shelon, KraneShares COO. "We believe that our strategies being offered by these platforms represents a validation of our belief that China should be treated as a standalone asset class in portfolios. We look forward to working with advisors that use these platforms to help them implement world-class China and Emerging Market strategies."

Krane Model Portfolios were established in 2019 with the goal of improving China and Emerging Markets allocations and demonstrating how KraneShares ETFs can be paired to enhance investor portfolios. The model portfolios are offered at no additional cost beyond the expense ratios of the underlying ETFs being used in the models.

For more information on Krane Model Portfolios, please visit portfolios.kraneshares.com.

About Krane Funds Advisors

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs and Krane Model Portfolios. Our suite of China-focused ETFs and model portfolios provides investors with solutions to capture China's importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. We strive to deliver innovative, first-to-market strategies developed based on our strong partnerships and deep knowledge of investing. We help investors stay up to date on global market trends and aim to provide meaningful diversification. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investing ( UN PRI). The firm is majority owned by China International Capital Corporation (CICC).

Krane Model Portfolios are hypothetical models for illustrative purposes only to demonstrate how certain ETFs, including KraneShares ETFs, can potentially fit into an investor's portfolio. The model portfolios do not represent personalized investment advice or an investment recommendation by KraneShares. Financial professionals can use the model portfolios, together with other information and their own independent judgment, as a resource to help build a portfolio or to aid in the development of investment advice for their clients. The model portfolios cannot be invested in directly. The model portfolios are not funds or other investments. The model portfolios are provided for informational purposes only and do not represent any actual account or the results of any actual trading. Model portfolio returns have many inherent limitations and may not reflect the impact that material economic and market factors may have had on the decision-making process if client funds were actually managed in the manner shown.

Investors and their financial professionals should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the ETFs underlying any model portfolio carefully before investing. A prospectus containing this and other information with respect to any KraneShares ETFs that are a part of a model portfolio is available at www.kraneshares.com. With respect to any non-KraneShares ETF that is a part of a model portfolio, please contact your financial professional to obtain a prospectus. KraneShares does not endorse and is not responsible for or liable for any content or other materials made available by other ETF sponsors. Investors should read the prospectus for each ETF that comprises a model portfolio carefully before investing based on a model portfolio. (r-ks-sei)

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/krane-model-portfolios-now-available-on-envestnet-vestmark-and-adhesion-301429236.html

SOURCE Krane Funds Advisors, LLC

