ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

One World Universe, Inc. To Announce 3 Acquisitions By Year End

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, is happy to announce it has plans to add 3 new businesses by the end of 2021.

Over the last quarter, management has positioned themselves to expand upon their holdings in order to add value to both the company and its shareholders. The team has had multiple meetings with entrepreneurs, celebrities, and large shareholders to discuss a wide array of business opportunities. Two are in the final stages of negotiations and the 3rd is developing, yet management is confident it will announce 3 acquisitions by Dec 31, 2021.

Company 1 will be in the metaverse sector. Management is aggressively pursuing some exposure in this sector as they believe it is the hottest and most opportunistic place to be for years to come. Technology, social media, and entertainment are changing rapidly, and this space is an open canvas to be carved out and in its infancy.

Company 2 will be a sports related business, which will be an acquisition which adheres to the company's grass roots and is in-line with providing humanitarian efforts globally. The opportunity consists of an innovative product that can and will produce sales globally.

Company 3 will be decided in the coming weeks as management is sifting and sorting through multiple pitch decks and business plans in a variety of sectors (crypto, blockchain, biotech, cannabis, content streaming and even space travel) and all boils down to what makes sense (dollars and cents) at the end of the day.

"OWUV plans announce its first new business by the end of November with 2 additional ones in December. This is a very exciting time for our company as we add these new businesses that have unlimited potential; we also add new team members who share in our hunger to succeed. The additional 3 companies will position OWUV with the 'meat and potatoes' shareholders have been waiting for with an impressive assortment of holdings which will better position us for success in 2022," stated Caren Currier, CFO of One World Universe.

For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media accounts on twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT and www.twitter.com/OneWorldU or visit our websites at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com and www.JCHoldingCorp.com .

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC: OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact

Dana Salzarulo

Director Investor Relations

Info@jcholdingcorp.com

1-833-333-5242 Office

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

RM LAW Announces Investigation Of Standard Lithium Ltd.

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium" or the "Company") (SLI) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you own shares of Standard Lithium and would like...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TNT; PKKFF Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Tenet Fintech Group Inc. F/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTC: PKKFF) (TNT) ("Tenet" or the "Company") (OTC: PKKFF) (TNT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Tenet securities between September 2, 2021 and October 13, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tnt.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Fobi To Host Shareholder Update And Earnings Webinar

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), a leading data intelligence company using artificial intelligence to help clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement, is pleased to announce that Fobi will host a virtual-only shareholder update webinar on Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 9-10am PST (12-1pm EST).
MARKETS
TheStreet

Heritage Announces Strategic InsurTech Partnership With Slide

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) - Get Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Report ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Slide, a startup InsurTech P&C carrier led by Bruce Lucas, Heritage's former Chairman and CEO, providing it with enhanced technological capabilities and allowing it to participate in the InsurTech sector's upside.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheStreet

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. Announces Closing Of $200.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (the "Company") today announced that it has closed its initial public offering of 20,010,000 units, including 2,610,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "VHNAU" on November 23, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A ordinary shares at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "VHNA" and "VHNAW," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

PROG Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing Of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering And Satisfaction Of Tender Offer Financing Condition

PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) , the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, and Four Technologies, today announced the completion of its previously announced offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.00% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "notes") in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The notes are general unsecured obligations of PROG Holdings and will be guaranteed by certain of PROG Holdings' existing and future domestic subsidiaries.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ant Group Creates Credit-Scoring Company with State Sponsors

The new company will be named Qiantang Credit Reporting. Ant will have a 35% ownership stake, China's central bank said. Jack Ma’s Ant Group payments company is establishing a credit score company with state sponsors, the Peoples Bank of China announced Friday. The move is part of an Ant restructuring...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Universe Inc#Owuv
TheStreet

Important Investor Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Novavax, Inc. Investors Of Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investors With Significant Losses To Contact The Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Novavax, Inc. ("Novavax") (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report. The action charges Novavax with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Novavax's materially misleading statements, Novavax investors have suffered significant losses.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against DocGo Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DocGo Inc. ("DocGo" or "the Company") (DCGO) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Salesforce Grants Equity Awards To LevelJump Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report, the global leader in CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with the acquisition of LevelJump. The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheStreet

Inventus Mining: Funding And Project Update

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company") wishes to announce that subsequent to the third quarter ended September 30 th, 2021 (filed today on SEDAR), the Company has received cash proceeds of $372,000 from the exercise of warrants (at $0.17 per share) and sales of marketable securities.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Wildpack Beverage Inc. Announces The Closing Of Its Acquisition Of Land And Sea Packaging And C$42,000,000 Financing Transactions

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc.(TSXV: CANS) (OTC: WLDPF) (" Wildpack"or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the strategic acquisition of KT Murray Corporation dba Land and Sea Packaging (" Land and Sea") (See: Press Release dated November 1, 2021), an established high-volume aluminum can brokering business based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for US$37.2 million (the " Acquisition") and associated financing transactions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Installed Building Products Announces The Acquisition Of CFI Insulation, Inc.

Installed Building Products, Inc. (the "Company" or "IBP") (IBP) - Get Installed Building Products, Inc. Report, an industry-leading installer of insulation and complementary building products, announced today the acquisition of CFI Insulation, Inc. ("CFI"). Established in 2003, CFI is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee and primarily installs fiberglass and spray foam insulation into new residential, multifamily and commercial construction projects.
ECONOMY
Neowin

Ericsson announces successful $6.2 billion acquisition of Vonage

Ericsson has announced that it is acquiring Vonage for $6.2 billion after the merger agreement was unanimously approved by the Board of Vonage. Ericsson said the purchase will help it reach its goal of expanding globally in wireless enterprise. Commenting on the deal, Rory Read, CEO of Vonage, said:. “Ericsson...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Viscosity Announces Acquisition Of OraPub.com

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viscosity Technology, Inc. (Viscosity), a niche Oracle professional services company, specializing in Cloud, Engineered Systems, and performance tuning, announced today that t hey will be acquiring OraPub, Inc. ( www.orapub.com) on January 1, 2022. OraPub founders, Craig and Katrina Shallahamer, join the team at Viscosity this month to ensure a smooth transition for all OraPub members and to finalize the 2022 expanded offering to paid and free members.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Level One Bancorp, Inc. - LEVL

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Level One Bancorp, Inc. ("LEVL" or the "Company") ( LEVL) relating to its proposed merger with First Merchants Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, LEVL shareholders will receive $10.17 in cash and 0.7167 shares of First Merchants stock per share they own.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Bruker Announces Acquisition of MOLECUBES NV

GHENT, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 19, 2021-- Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced the acquisition of MOLECUBES NV, a dynamic innovator in benchtop preclinical nuclear molecular imaging (NMI) systems. This acquisition strengthens Bruker’s position as a leading NMI solutions provider in preclinical and translational imaging research. This press release features multimedia. View...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

ENT Partners Announces Acquisition Of Suburban Otolaryngology

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENT Partners, LLC, a leading Physician Practice Management Company (PPMC) specializing in the Ear, Nose, Throat & Sleep industry, today announced it has acquired Suburban Otolaryngology in Berwyn, IL. Suburban Otolaryngology is recognized as a premiere practice in ENT medical and surgical services. From...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy