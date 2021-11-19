ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Top Gainers for Friday Amid Chip Stock Rally

By Vidhi Choudhary
 7 days ago
U.S. stocks wavered Friday after the House cleared President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending bill, while renewed concern about a fourth wave of coronavirus infections in Europe rattled investors.

1. Intuit INTU | Up 9.60%

Shares of Intuit (INTU) - Get Intuit Inc. (INTU) Report jumped Friday after Goldman Sachs upgraded the financial software company to buy and raised its price target to $840 from $535.

Intuit raised its revenue guidance for 2021 to $1 billion on Thursday evening.

The company reported earnings of $1.53 a share, compared with 94 cents a share in the year-earlier period. The latest figure exceeded Wall Street estimates.

2. Nike NKE | Up 2.27%

Shares of Nike (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Report advanced in Friday trading after the world's biggest sports apparel group boosted its quarterly dividend by 11%, extending its run of increased payouts to twenty consecutive years.

Nike said it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 30.5 cents per share, a 3 cent increase from the prior payout, to shareholders of record on Dec. 6.

3. Micron Technology MU | Up 8.13%

Shares of Micron Technology MU jumped Friday after analysts at Evercore ISI added the chip stock to its top picks bullish on the memory industry related to this business.

4. Moderna MRNA | Up 5.83%

Shares of Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report jumped Friday after the Food and Drug Administration cleared the third booster shot of coronavirus vaccines for all adults in the U.S.

5. Apple AAPL | Up 1.38%

Shares of tech giant Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report continued to rise for a second day in a row after Bloomberg reported that Apple was accelerating its plans to build a self-driving car, and could unveil its debut model as early as 2025.

#Apple Stock#Apple Inc#Apple Earnings#Apple Shares#Intuit#Intu#Nike#Micron Technology Mu#Moderna#Apple Aapl
