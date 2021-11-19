ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Horizon Church In Jackson, MS To Be The Site Of Nationwide Pre-Dobbs Abortion Case Prayer Event

 7 days ago

JACKSON, Miss., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From coast to coast, border to border, pro-life leaders and activists will join Family Research Council in Jackson, Mississippi, on Sunday, November 28, for Pray Together for Life. The nationwide prayer event will take place three days before the U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. For decades, pro-life Americans have prayed and worked to see Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion on demand through all nine months of pregnancy, overturned. This decision could be the case that sends Roe to the dustbin of history.

FRC President Tony Perkins made the following statement:

"America is again at a defining moment as the Court considers the future of abortion in America. We are gathering to pray that the U.S. Supreme Court makes the right decision. Across ethnic lines, denominational lines, generational lines, and political lines, we will gather in one accord, with one mind to pray for America and a return to an understanding that every life has value because it is created in the image of God.

"Join us in praying for the justices, the lawyers, and especially the unborn and their mothers whom this decision will impact," concluded Perkins.

Mary Szoch, the Director of the Center for Human Dignity at FRC, remarked, "Abortion is a stain on our nation's history. As we approach Dobbs, we must pray for our nation to live up to the principles inscribed by our Founding Fathers in the Declaration of Independence—'that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.' We must pray for the end to the evil of abortion that has pitted mothers and fathers against their children and torn our nation apart. And we must pray for the day when every person—born and unborn—is treated with dignity and respect."

Mark Harris, Vice President, Association of Churches & Ministries at FRC, invited churches and families around the nation to join in prayer:

"Through this live stream prayer gathering, we are asking families, small groups in homes, and church congregations to join with us during this 90-minute program as we Pray Together for Life on Sunday evening, November 28 at 7:00 pm CT. We hope you and your community will join us and stand for life," concluded Harris.

WHAT: Pray Together for LifeWHEN: November 28, 2021, 7:00 - 8:30 pm CT (doors open at 6:00 pm CT)WHERE: New Horizon Church (1750 Ellis Ave., Suite 200, Jackson, MS 39204), or online at praytogetherforlife.com. To obtain media credentials for this event, please email media@frc.org.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-horizon-church-in-jackson-ms-to-be-the-site-of-nationwide-pre-dobbs-abortion-case-prayer-event-301429237.html

SOURCE Family Research Council

Reuters

In Supreme Court abortion case, the past could be the future

OXFORD, Miss., Nov 23 (Reuters) - Just months before she was set to start law school in the summer of 1973, Barbara Phillips was shocked to learn she was pregnant. Then 24, she wanted an abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court had legalized abortion nationwide months earlier with its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling recognizing a woman's constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy. But abortions were not legally available at the time in Mississippi, where she lived in the small town of Port Gibson.
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox40jackson.com

Graphic anti-abortion banner flies over Jackson on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Created Equal will be flying massive airplane tow banners depicting fetuses killed by abortion over Jackson on Monday as part of a national tour to end abortion. The billboards will travel to multiple states ending in Washington, DC on December 1 (the date of the Supreme...
JACKSON, MS
State
Mississippi State
TheStreet

Gov. Reeves, State Rep. Crudup Join National Pro-Life Leaders For A Dobbs Prayer Event Hosted By FRC In Jackson, Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and Mississippi State Representative Ronnie Crudup, Jr. will join pro-life leaders from across the nation on Sunday, November 28, for Pray Together for Life, a nationwide prayer event. The event, hosted by Family Research Council, will take place in Jackson, Mississippi, home of the pro-life law at issue in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization three days before the U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in the case. For decades, pro-life Americans have prayed and worked to see Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion on demand through all nine months of pregnancy, overturned. This decision could be the case that sends Roe to the dustbin of history.
POLITICS
Daily Democrat

A different case for prayer | Clergy Corner

As Christians, we all know the reasons why we should pray. To list a few — to fulfil our obligation to Him under the virtue of justice and religion, to adore Him, to petition Him, to thank Him, to praise Him, to ask for His help in doing His will.
RELIGION
stthomas.edu

In the News: Teresa Collett on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization

Law professor Teresa Collett commented for WORLD on how the U.S. Supreme Court may decide the abortion case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. From the article: “We all learned the lesson in Casey that, you know, don’t count your chickens until the eggs hatch,” said Teresa Collett, a professor at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn. She’s been involved in pro-life work since the 1980s and contributed to three briefs in the Dobbs case. Collett pointed to past rulings of the three Trump-appointed justices — Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh — as a reason to question whether they’d vote to overturn Roe. She also worries the justices could overrule Roe and Casey while including a far-flung health exception that would leave abortion access practically unchanged.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Republic

Sanctuary church brings back Christmas Prayer Wall

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Sanctuary church’s Christmas Prayer Wall — even larger than the previous 10-foot high, 30-foot-long version of 2020 — has returned to its place on the church lawn at 3939 Central Ave. in Columbus to give people an outlet for spiritual help. “People certainly are looking for...
COLUMBUS, IN
newwaysministry.org

At Mass, Parishioners Oppose Catholic Officials Who Forced Student to Remove Pride Shirt

Community members have rallied around a Catholic school student who was forced to remove a Pride shirt, an action the local archdiocese is now defending. Students and parishioners at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Baltimore and its attached school wore rainbow face masks and shirts with “I am a child of God” in rainbow text to Mass this past weekend. Their action was in response to an incident last Friday at the school. The Baltimore Brew reported:
RELIGION
Laredo Morning Times

The Rittenhouse Verdict and a Supreme Court Case Could Spell an ‘Open Season’ on Protesters

Today, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges after killing two people and wounding another while he was conducting his own armed vigilante patrol of Kenosha, Wisconsin, in response to Black Lives Matter protests. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case about whether people have a constitutional right to concealed-carry permits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
qcnerve.com

As Abortion Laws Take Center Stage Nationwide, Charlotte Looks Away

Following the passage of abortion laws such as Texas’ “fetal heartbeat law,” which effectively bans all abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, causing advocates to worry that other states could follow suit, one might expect increased attention on the situation at an abortion clinic on Charlotte’s east side that has been the target of increasingly tense demonstrations for years. Yet the situation at A Preferred Women’s Health Center (APWHC) on Latrobe Drive suggests otherwise.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Troy Record

Troy and Albany churches receive Sacred Sites Grants

TROY, N.Y. — The New York Landmarks Conservancy has announced 18 Sacred Sites Grants totaling $310,500 awarded to historic religious properties throughout New York State, including $10,000 awarded to Welcome Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Albany to help fund reroofing and structural repairs to tower; $15,000 to Trinity Episcopal Church Lansingburgh in Troy to help fund roof replacement, stone restoration, and chimney repairs, and $3,000 to St. Paul’s Church in Troy to help fund long-term structural monitoring of the masonry tower.
TROY, NY
News On 6

Catholic Diocese Of Tulsa & Eastern OK To Hold Prayer Vigil At Execution Site

The Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma will be outside of the Oklahoma State Penitentiary holding a prayer vigil at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Father Bryan Brooks, the pastor of Church of St. Benedict in Broken Arrow, says they will be there a peaceful opposition to the execution and praying for the families of both Julius Jones and Paul Howell.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Churches come together for vaccine event

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- More than 40 churches across Mobile and Prichard came together Saturday to help families get vaccinated ahead of the holidays. Partnering with the University of South Alabama Center for Healthy Communities, they set up at Amity Missionary Baptist Church, ready to give first, second or booster doses.
PRICHARD, AL
Times-Mail

Church News and Events

This coming Sunday the congregation will vote on elders, deacons, and trustees to serve for the next two years. Anyone needing an absentee ballot should contact Dwane Johnson. Practice for the children’s Christmas program is now taking place during Kids’ Church held during both services. Additional practices will be Dec. 5, 12, and 18 at 1 p.m. The program will be given during both services on Dec. 19. 812, the junior/senior high youth group, meets every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. They will have a Christmas party on Dec. 15 and not meet again until after the first of the year. The S.A.L.T. adult Bible study group meets the first and third Saturdays of each month at the church. A substance abuse recovery group meets every Thursday in the church basement at 6:30 p.m. Sunday morning worship services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. with a nursery, Kids’ Church and Wee Worship available during both services. Sunday School classes for children and adults meet at 10:10 a.m. with a nursery available. Worship services are also available on Facebook live or on-line at http://www.syriacc.com/worship-center/ (click on the link for Sunday worship). The church office may be reached at 812-723-2316. The church e-mail address is info@syriacc.com.
RELIGION
