ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Spirit Of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Going Private Transaction With Simmons

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Spirit (Nasdaq: STXB), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Simmons.

Ademi LLP alleges Spirit's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Spirit shareholders will receive only approximately $30 per share in a mixture of cash and Simmons' common stock with an aggregate value of approximately $581 million, based on the Simmons' closing stock price of $31.73 on November 17, 2021. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Spirit by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if Spirit accepts a superior bid. Spirit insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Spirit's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Spirit.

If you own Spirit common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/spirit-texas-bancshares-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP Guri AdemiToll Free: (866) 264-3995Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-spirit-of-texas-bancshares-inc--has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-going-private-transaction-with-simmons-301429173.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. - TCBI

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("TCB" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether TCB and certain of...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment Novavax, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - NVAX

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Novavax, Inc. ("Novavax" or the "Company") (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, Southern Division, and docketed under 21-cv-02910, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Novavax securities between March 2, 2021 and October 19, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates COR, FTSI, RRD, LEVL; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) - Get CoreSite Realty Corporation Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to American Tower Corporation for $170.00 per share in cash. If you are a CoreSite shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CTXS Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Citrix Systems, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Citrix Systems, Inc. ("Citrix" or the "Company") (CTXS) - Get Citrix Systems, Inc. Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Citrix securities between January 22, 2020 and October 6, 2021, both dates included, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ctxs.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llp#Milwaukee#Stock Price#Stxb#Ademitoll#Lrb 866 Rrb
TheStreet

Important Investor Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Novavax, Inc. Investors Of Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investors With Significant Losses To Contact The Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Novavax, Inc. ("Novavax") (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report. The action charges Novavax with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Novavax's materially misleading statements, Novavax investors have suffered significant losses.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Shattuck Labs, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Shattuck Labs, Inc. ("Shattuck" or "the Company") (STTK) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GigCapital4, Inc. Reminds Stockholders To Vote "FOR" Business Combination With BigBear.ai At Special Meeting Of Stockholders

GigCapital4, Inc. (the "GigCapital4" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, today reminded stockholders to vote "FOR" the business combination with BigBear.ai Holdings, LLC ("BigBear.ai") at the special meeting of stockholders scheduled for December 3, 2021 (the "Special Meeting"). The Company also noted the pending transfer of the listing of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock") and it's warrants to purchase Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per whole share (the "Warrants"), from the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") to the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") in connection with the anticipated closing of the business combination. Trading of the Common Stock and the Warrants is expected to begin on the NYSE on December 8, 2021 under the new ticker symbol "BBAI" and "BBAIW". The last day of trading on the Nasdaq is expected to be on December 7, 2021, following the consummation of the Company's pending business combination transaction with BigBear.ai, which is currently expected to occur on December 7, 2021, subject to final stockholder approval at the Special Meeting and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

PROG Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing Of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering And Satisfaction Of Tender Offer Financing Condition

PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) , the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, and Four Technologies, today announced the completion of its previously announced offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.00% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "notes") in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The notes are general unsecured obligations of PROG Holdings and will be guaranteed by certain of PROG Holdings' existing and future domestic subsidiaries.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
TheStreet

Ant Group Creates Credit-Scoring Company with State Sponsors

The new company will be named Qiantang Credit Reporting. Ant will have a 35% ownership stake, China's central bank said. Jack Ma’s Ant Group payments company is establishing a credit score company with state sponsors, the Peoples Bank of China announced Friday. The move is part of an Ant restructuring...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages Camber Energy, Inc. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - CEI

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: CEI) between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 28, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Camber securities...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. Announces Closing Of $200.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (the "Company") today announced that it has closed its initial public offering of 20,010,000 units, including 2,610,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "VHNAU" on November 23, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A ordinary shares at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "VHNA" and "VHNAW," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Shareholders Approve Inter's Corporate Reorganization And Migration To Nasdaq

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inter (B3: BIDI3, BIDI4 and BIDI11) ("Inter"), a leading super app, offering financial and non-financial services to more than 15 million customers in Brazil, announced today that during its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held yesterday, the Company's proposal for Corporate Reorganization was approved with more than 82% of the total outstanding shares present. Inter also received this week the approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to continue with its plans to migrate from B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange, to Nasdaq.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Salesforce Grants Equity Awards To LevelJump Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report, the global leader in CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with the acquisition of LevelJump. The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates CareDx, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP, a national shareholders' rights law firm, is investigating possible false claims, accounting and reporting practices and breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the federal securities laws by the Board of Directors and certain Company officers of CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) - Get CareDx, Inc. Report ("CareDx" or the "Company"), which has led to investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") and the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") concerning "certain business practices related to [CareDx's] kidney testing and phlebotomy services."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of First Sound Bank - FSWA

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating First Sound Bank ("FSWA" or the "Company") (FSWA) relating to its proposed acquisition by BM Technologies, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, FSWA shareholders will receive $7.22 in cash per share.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors That Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) F/k/a Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (SRNG) Is Being Sued For Misleading Investors

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DNA) securities between May 11, 2021 and October 5, 2021. The complaint alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Ginkgo purportedly operates a horizontal platform for cell programming, designed to enable biological production of products as diverse as novel therapeutics, key food ingredients, and chemicals currently derived from petroleum.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Its Investigation Of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (FFIE) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on your Faraday investments or...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TEXAS CAPITAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. On Behalf Of Texas Capital Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("Texas Capital" or the "Company") (TCBI) - Get Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Report on behalf of Texas Capital stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Texas Capital has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: CTXS) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Citrix Systems, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Citrix Systems, Inc. ("Citrix") (CTXS) - Get Citrix Systems, Inc. Report between January 22, 2020 and October 6, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

STONECO LTD. (NASDAQ: STNE) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against StoneCo Ltd.

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of StoneCo Ltd. ("StoneCo") (STNE) - Get StoneCo Ltd. Class A Report between January 11, 2021 and November 16, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy