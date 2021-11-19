Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

November 10th, 2021 | Indianapolis Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. Bryan Danielson (7-0-1) vs. Rocky Romero (1-0) Hey, Rocky has a win in AEW. ROPPONGI VICE THEME! These two have history from Japan and ROH, which is cool. This match was so right up my alley as they exchanged quality technical wrestling stuff right from the start and the crowd seemed to appreciate it. I liked commentary noting that Danielson might consider tapping out if he gets in trouble to preserve himself for the PPV match with higher stakes. This match even gave us a Danielson/Cassidy face to face outside, which was cool. They nailed the little things in this match, like the way they would battle for the upper hand on submissions and really make it feel like a struggle of a fight. Down the stretch, we got some excellent submission counters and exchanges involving armbreakers, calf slicers, ankle locks, and more. Danielson did the head kicks and went for the LeBelle Lock but Rocky blocked, only for Danielson to turn it into the Tequila Sunrise, winning in 10:53. That ruled. I love a good technical wrestling clinic and that was one of the better ones all year. More random forbidden door stuff like this. [***¾]

