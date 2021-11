When we think about library books, we often think about novels. But library books can also be practical tools to give you the information to accomplish things you need to do. One new book at the Litchfield Library that fits this description is “Bicycle Repair Manual” from DK Publishing. DK is known for publishing big, beautifully illustrated informational books that cover everything from space to history to sports. This book is a small paperback with basic do-it-yourself information on maintaining and fixing your bike.

LITCHFIELD, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO