WWE

NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH To Hold Simultaneous Press Conferences Tonight

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 7 days ago

New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH have announced emergency press conferences...

411mania.com

SPORTbible

'Scariest Man On The Planet' Martyn Ford Will Finally Fight 'Iranian Hulk' In London Next Year

It's official. Martyn 'the scariest man on the planet' Ford will finally face off against Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi in a boxing match on April 2, 2022. This one has been a long time in the making but after years of speculation surrounding a possible bout, it was confirmed by both men on social media earlier that a fight will take place at the O2 Arena in London next year.
COMBAT SPORTS
New York Post

Zach Wilson loses it over ‘stunning’ girlfriend Abbey Gile’s Instagram post

Zach Wilson could hardly contain himself after girlfriend Abbey Gile’s latest Instagram post. On Monday, the Jets quarterback’s girlfriend posted a pair of photos on Instagram promoting the women’s clothing store, Böhme. And while Gile’s post racked up a slew of likes and comments, including a sweet message from Wilson’s mother, Lisa, the NFL rookie shared the images with his fans as well.
NFL
ComicBook

Eric Bischoff Gives an Update on Hulk Hogan's Health Status

Hulk Hogan's health struggles has been a topic of concern for wrestling fans over the past few weeks. It started when Brooke Hogan, Hulk's daughter, was on Hollywood Raw and confirmed the WWE Hall of Famer had recently undergone his 25th surgery in the past decade, saying, "So he's had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster, and he got MRSA, so that was like a big thing and we had to go back in and undo it and that was a ton of physical therapy. He's had both of his knees replaced, multiple times, I think twice on both. He's had his hips done. He's had his elbows scoped."
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Fans Shouted The R-Word At Cody Rhodes During AEW Dynamite Main Event

Cody Rhodes is the EVP of AEW and has remained a babyface in the company since the very beginning. Rhodes‘ is one of the top stars in the company, as he has competed in several memorable matches and praise-worthy segments over the years. Rhodes continues to get polarizing reactions no matter what he does as well.
WWE
iheart.com

Strange Motive Behind Fan Attack On Seth Rollins At 'RAW' Revealed: Report

The fan who attacked WWE superstar Seth Rollins during the live broadcast of RAW from Barclays Center on Monday (November 22) night was reportedly catfished and scammed by an account posing as the wrestler prior to the incident, according to Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp. "The guy who attacked Seth Rollins...
WWE
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson BURNED by his own sister after Tiger Woods tweet

Phil Mickelson has been shut down by his own sister Tina following his most recent tweet to Tiger Woods. Mickelson tweeted a message about his arch rival Woods upon seeing the 15-time major champion take to Twitter at the weekend with a video of his golf swing. Woods' video went...
GOLF
Wrestling World

Bray Wyatt has been advertised to appear at...

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE in July 2021, news that obviously left the entire WWE Universe and not just completely shocked, with such a brilliant mind that she was ousted from the biggest company in the business. It appears his first post-WWE appearance has been revealed. The official Wrestlecon...
WWE
worldboxingnews.net

Boxing’s most controversial heavyweight closing in on shocking return

Boxing’s most controversial heavyweight fighter will soon be gracing a ring again despite calls for the former contender to get banned for life. Jarrell Miller stood on top of the world in 2019 when about to challenge Anthony Joshua for the unified heavyweight crown. Many believe that on June 1st of that year at Madison Square Garden in New York, the ‘Big Baby’ would have gotten crowned heavyweight champion of the world – if he’d done things the right way.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK: Former WWE Star Sports Striking New Look

It’s a new way to go. The look is one of the most important parts of a wrestler’s presentation. There has to be something about a wrestler which makes you pay attention and keep you around, which can go in a bunch of different ways. A lot of the top wrestlers today have something notable to them, but now one of them has changed their look in a bit way.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Details On Why The Fan Attacked Seth Rollins At WWE Raw

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw featured some interesting segments but when it was all said and done everyone was talking about the fan who attacked Seth Rollins. The fan, who has been identified as Elisah Spencer, tackled Seth Rollins to the ground before security broke it up, and he has since been charged with Attempted Assault, and Attempted Violation of Arts and Cultural Affairs (Disrupting a Live Sporting Event).
WWE
firstsportz.com

“Exactly what the UFC was waiting for,” Champion Francis Ngannou claims the snubbing incident at UFC 268 was ‘created’ by the promotion

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou is not just a man amongst the elite fighters but the Cameroonian heavyweight has his own bad blood too, not with a fighter though. After Ngannou left his first gym, MMA Factory to join Xtreme Couture, the head coach of the former gym, Fernand Lopez and Ngannou have some reservations against each other which have led to bad blood between them, it’s only a matter of time how deep it is between them.
UFC
fightnews.com

Benavidez-Davis Final Press Conference

Unbeaten two-time WBC super middleweight world champion David “El Bandera Roja” Benavídez and Kyrone Davis went face-to-face Thursday at the final press conference before they meet in the main event this Saturday live on Showtime from Footprint Center in Phoenix. “I’m on a knockout streak and I’m keeping it going...
COMBAT SPORTS
ewrestlingnews.com

Juice Robinson Discusses His Future With NJPW, Working With Impact Wrestling

During a recent interview with the “Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo” podcast, Juice Robinson commented on his future with New Japan Pro Wrestling, working with Impact Wrestling, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his future with NJPW: “My life coming out of this...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Eddie Edwards Reveals Which NJPW Wrestler He Wants To Face In Impact Wrestling

During a recent interview with Wrestletalk, Eddie Edwards revealed which New Japan Pro Wrestling Superstar he’d like to face in Impact Wrestling. Edwards said,. “I’d love to see a guy like (Tomohiro) Ishii pop up in IMPACT Wrestling. I think that would be fun. I saw his match with Moose for New Japan in the States, and he’s another guy who’s had amazing matches for a long time, and I would love to see him in an IMPACT ring, experiencing the crowd, and I personally would love having a match against Ishii – that’s one guy that for sure, off the top of my head, is one guy that I’d like to see.“
WWE
fightnews.com

Crawford-Porter undercard press conference

The undercard for Saturday’s PPV clash between WBO welterweight world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford and two-time champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter had center stage on Thursday in Las Vegas. The co-feature, a 12-round IBF middleweight world title eliminator, will see Brazilian 2012 Olympic silver medalist Esquiva “La Pantera” Falcao fight fellow...
COMBAT SPORTS

