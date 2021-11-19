ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Charles ends first tour since start of pandemic

Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, on Friday concluded their first foreign tour since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a four-day trip that took them to Jordan and Egypt and was meant to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss ways to combat climate change with...

www.lmtonline.com

purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
Prince Charles
Julius Caesar
wdrb.com

Prince Charles and Camilla tour Umm Qais

Britain’s Prince Charles in Cairo, first visit since 2006. Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, arrived in Cairo on Thursday for the first time in 15 years, hoping to promote tolerance and cement bilateral ties. The visit is part of the royal couple’s first tour since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hello Magazine

Prince Charles

He may be the future King with a never-ending list of royal duties to carry out and charities and patronages to support, but Prince Charles is also a real environmentalist at heart. The average member of the public may not be aware of the Queen's son's passion for the planet....
#Pandemic#British Royal Family#Uk#Ap
newschain

What to do, see and eat in Jordan, as Charles and Camilla start royal tour

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are in the Middle East for their first major royal tour since the pandemic began, starting in Jordan. Charles and Camilla will celebrate Jordan’s centenary as well as “100 years of the UK-Jordan bilateral relationship,” according to Chris Fitzgerald, the prince’s deputy private secretary.
USA Today

Prince Charles and Camilla visit Egypt for first time in 15 years

CAIRO — Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, arrived in Cairo on Thursday for the first time in 15 years, hoping to promote tolerance and cement bilateral ties. The visit is part of the royal couple’s first tour since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It is also their...
AFP

Europe rushes to bolster virus defences as South Africa detects new strain

Governments across Europe rushed on Friday to bolster their defences against a fresh coronavirus spike, as South Africa announced it had detected a new Covid-19 strain that scientists fear could torpedo efforts to beat the pandemic. In recent weeks the continent has been in the throes of surging cases and violent riots, wrestling with booster programmes and dramatic lockdowns to stem the tide as its death toll surpassed 1.5 million and it once again became the global epicentre of an unceasing pandemic. Scientists are now racing to understand the impact of the new, heavily mutated strain, feared to be more infectious than Delta, which brought the world back to its knees a year after the virus first surfaced in central China. "This is the most significant variant we have encountered to date and urgent research is under way to learn more about its transmissibility, severity and vaccine-susceptibility," Britain's health agency chief Jennie Harries said in a statement.
epicstream.com

Prince William Heartbreak: Kate Middleton's Husband Blamed Over Harry, Meghan Markle Leak To Press

Prince William got flak after BBC dropped The Princes And The Press documentary. Prince William is getting a lot of flak following the release of BBC's new documentary The Princes And The Press. The show talked about the leaks about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the media within the Kensington Palace, and the netizens immediately blamed the Duke of Cambridge.
Daily Mail

The room where Roman gladiators waited to die in Britain: Holding cell is discovered in an amphitheatre in Kent where wild animals and fighters were held ahead of their fights 2,000 years ago

It was once a grand Roman amphitheatre that entertained 5,000 spectators with gladiatorial contests, wild beast hunting and the odd execution of a criminal on the Kent coast. And now archaeologists have uncovered evidence of a holding cell for those who were about to meet their fate in the ancient arena in Richborough 2,000 years ago, English Heritage has revealed.
wtaq.com

Czechs report highest daily coronavirus cases since pandemic start

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic reported 22,936 new coronavirus cases for Friday, its biggest daily tally since the pandemic began, health ministry data showed on Saturday. Earlier in the week the country tightened restrictions on people who have not had COVID-19 shots to encourage more vaccinations and to ease...
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
